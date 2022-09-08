Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Bishop McDevitt in Mid-Penn Capital match

Trinity's girls volleyball team knows it has a bullseye on its back in every contest after several successful seasons. The Shamrocks know they must bring their best to the gym to meet the challenge. Although they didn't feel like they played their best Thursday night against visiting Bishop McDevitt, the Shamrocks swept a much-improved Crusader team 3-0 in a Mid-Penn Capital match with scores of 25-20, 25-11 and 25-15.

“I expected us to come out slow after our match Tuesday against Middletown, but I wasn’t expecting it to be that slow,” Trinity coach John Barrick said. “I told the kids they will have a target on their back every game this year, and I think they are up to it. We graduated 10 players from last year but return experience and add a couple of new players into the mix.”

McDevitt used the size of Alannah Barrett-Sullivan early to grab a two-point lead on several occasions before Trinity found its groove. The Crusaders led 12-10 in the first game. But Trinity (3-0 Capital, 3-0 overall) turned the tables and pulled away behind the service of Jayda Gray and Abbey McMullin, who stretched the Shamrocks' lead to 22-14. Gray got a set and a kill to end Game 1.

Trinity ran out to a 15-4 lead in Game 2, as Adeline Woodward and Jess Minnick served several aces and several serves that the Crusaders (0-2, 1-2) struggled to get up in the air for a return. Tanner Feite added several more points on her service before Minnick finished off the game with an ace.

Barrick was able to get many of his younger players into the contest in the final game that saw Sammi McAuliffe serve the Shamrocks to a quick 10-0 lead. McDevitt rallied as Barrett-Sullivan, Reghyn Wilson, Ryleigh Eismann, and Payton Mosteller were able to get some sets and some hits to keep the margin close.

“I thought we played pretty well tonight, but knew what we were up against,” first-year Crusader coach Sam Nogin said. “I just told the kids to go out and play and see what happens. Once they found their footing and strengths, they are a very good team. We have several new players this year, and we do have some experience, but I have three sophomores out there right now.”

“Coach told us we have a bullseye on us every night, so we need to come out ready to play,’ said Woodward, who finished with nine kills, one ace, one block and several other points on hits that happened to fall into open space. “We have a lot of depth, even after graduating 10 players last year."