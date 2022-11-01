Trinity girls volleyball gets back to the basics in District 3 2A semifinal sweep of Delone Catholic

Trinity’s Adeline Woodward caught herself slipping once during Tuesday’s District 3 Class 2A girls volleyball semifinal against Delone Catholic.

As Woodward rose above the net to deliver another punishing kill, the Trinity junior directed her swing straight at the block that waited on the opposing side of the net. The uncharacteristic fault was Woodward’s only one in the contest, as the Shamrocks keyed on ball placement to sweep the Squirettes in straight sets by scores of 25-22, 25-10 and 25-22.

The victory sends the Shamrocks to their fourth straight district title match and pits them against top-seeded York Catholic Thursday in York. The Irish defeated Bermudian Springs 3-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

“Delone really put the pressure on us and we just took a little bit to adjust,” Woodward said. “And then once we adjusted to their big hitter … we just got in our groove and we were able to just play.”

The adjustments paid off quickly as Trinity (19-2) changed the course on Game 2, following a first set where Delone (16-4) constantly nipped at the Shamrocks’ heels.

Tied through the first five points of Game 2, the ‘Rocks began to separate. Sophomore Jayda Gray was the driving force, as she spun a 7-0 service run and pulled Trinity to a 13-5 advantage. From there, the Shamrocks fed off the newfound charge and rode a 20-5 spree to the 25-10 Game 2 triumph.

“I always tell my players, ‘Volleyball is six games in one and each rotation is its own mini-game,’” Trinity head coach John Barrick said. “And we just happened to catch them on one rotation, and they didn’t have any of their strong hitters in the front row. That’s how we managed to get away from them.”

While Trinity never trailed in the first set, Delone went pound-for-pound with the Shamrocks. Trinity never saw a lead expand beyond five points. The Squirettes challenged at the net, which forced the ‘Rocks into several hitting errors.

“They had us scouted really good,” Barrick said of the first set, “and they were taking away what we wanted to do. So, we ran a couple offensive plays there, and they were sitting on it. So, we had to take it off right away and just revert back to very basic stuff. Then once we started to get that clicking, that’s where we saw the change coming.”

Game 3 took similar form. Trinity jetted to a 5-0 lead, but Delone gradually chipped away and stole a handful of points off Shamrock miscommunications. The Shamrocks maintained the high ground throughout — minus a tie at 19-19 — and wore down the Squirettes on a group of lengthy volleys.

Junior setter Jess Minnick buried the match-clinching point up 24-22 with a tap at the net into the center of the Delone defense. Melissa Zack led the Shamrock charge with nine kills.

“We know exactly where we want to go with the ball, and we’re very precise with what we’re doing,” Barrick said. “We work on that (placement) really hard in practice, so getting them out of system is key for sure.”

District gold would make the Shamrocks the first Mid-Penn program to capture four district crowns, let alone in four consecutive years.

“(I’m going to) try not to do too much,” Woodward said of preparation for Thursday. “I don’t overthink, but we’re just gonna go into it, play like we did today and it should turn out well for us.”