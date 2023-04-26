Between substitutions, Cumberland Valley’s Trey Edmonds practiced his jumps behind the Eagle bench in an effort to stay loose.

Edmonds is one of head coach Terry Ranck’s high-fliers on the volleyball court, delivering kills that echo throughout a gymnasium and hit defenders with enough force to leave temporary tattoos on their arms.

The senior’s springboard-like abilities produced nine thunderous kills Wednesday against Altoona and instilled an energy within the Eagles that helped CV sweep the Mountain Lions with game scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-12 at the Eagle Dome.

“Everybody has a role in volleyball,” Edmonds said. “And so as the primary front row, my goal is just to try and keep energy high and hit when I can. Sometimes you got to do something different, but yeah, I think I have a piece in (creating that energy).”

CV’s energy peaked in the first and third sets of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth match. The Eagles (10-0, 8-0) seized the momentum from the start of both games and prevented the Mountain Lions from mounting a comeback.

CV built a comfortable 17-10 lead through the first set before forcing an Altoona timeout. Unable to regroup, the Mountain Lions surrendered eight of the next 11 points and handed the Eagles the opening-game victory.

The hosts followed the same formula in the third set, cutting loose for a 15-7 advantage and closing things out on a 10-5 run.

“In the first and third, and the first especially, we had a lot of energy going into it,” Edmonds said. “We were getting hype after everything … and I think that's what's gonna keep us going. Is if we keep that momentum high, keep that energy going and get hype after every little thing.”

But Altoona punched back in game 2. The Mountain Lions traded blows with the Eagles through the 12th point until CV’s Tyler Quinn prescribed a 3-0 service run to create some separation at 17-13.

Altoona couldn't shrink the deficit below four points the rest of the way. Quinn’s service run was one of several during the match, as the Eagles' Aidan Dunwoody and Thomas Smith authored 5-0 and 3-0 spurts of their own.

“It revolved around somebody just serving pretty aggressively,” Ranck said. “That's what we were trying to do is get more and more aggressive serving so that we can get teams in trouble. (Altoona) passed really well with their hands, but they weren't great with their forearms. So we tried to keep the ball low and hard, and it did produce quite a few runs.”

While Edmonds spearheaded the CV offense, Bryson Walsh and Brennen Levis manufactured eight and six kills each. Quinn led in the service department with four aces and gathered 12 digs. Smith tallied 33 assists to set up all but one of the Eagles’ kills.

Caleb and Noah Fries paced Altoona with nine kills apiece.

“We're just looking forward to seeing how far we can go with this thing,” Ranck said. “And hopefully, it has a pot of gold at the end of it.”

