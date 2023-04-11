To Tim Fletcher, volleyball simply meant peppering in the backyard with family and watching his older sister from the sidelines and in the stands during her competitive seasons.

Living in Mountain Home, Idaho, for four years, with his dad stationed at the U.S. Air Force base, Fletcher didn't have any opportunities for organized boys volleyball. He built a knowledge and passion for the sport despite the absence of an outlet to showcase his talents.

That changed when the family moved to Carlisle in the summer ahead of Fletcher’s junior year. Now a member of the Thundering Herd varsity and JV teams, Fletcher is taking his first serve at organized volleyball.

“It wasn't hard at the beginning because I wasn't into volleyball that much,” Fletcher said of the lack of opportunities in Idaho. “But going into my sophomore year, I don't know, I just liked volleyball more I guess. I managed the volleyball team for my sister, and the coach was really nice — he let me play around and just practice with them — and that's how I kind of got into playing volleyball.”

Fletcher was born in Oklahoma, has lived in Florida and spent time in Hawaii. His dad's studies at the U.S. Army War College led to his family’s cross-country move to Carlisle.

The 2,280 miles between Idaho and Carlisle separated Fletcher from some of his closest friends.

“It was a big jump, because in Idaho, schools are a lot smaller than it is here,” Fletcher said. “(There were) only like 900 kids, not even. And coming to a school with 1,500 kids, that was a lot. Just coming here with not knowing anybody, because it’s really far away, that was tough as well.”

Once Fletcher settled in at Carlisle, the transition became easier. He hadn’t initially given the Herd volleyball program much of a thought, but with some convincing and encouragement from friends — including some current teammates — Fletcher pounced on the opportunity.

“It's been really fun, actually,” Fletcher said. “It's definitely different than just messing around and playing with your family. But it is really fun. I do enjoy it.”

Fletcher has made an early impact with Carlisle. The knowledge he’s stored from his role as a team manager and his backyard experiences have shown through headiness and leadership on the court.

Fletcher hasn’t seen much varsity time in a deep Carlisle rotation but is an everyday starter on the JV squad. The setter and outside hitter identifies setting and defense as his strengths. He’s improved his defensive attributes since joining the program.

“It's been fun working with him,” Carlisle head varsity coach Drew Kalbach said. “I think he's one of those guys that catches your eye when he walks in the gym for the first time because he's this guy that kind of knows what he's doing from knocking around the yard with his family and friends. And it's been really cool to be able to help with this opportunity for him to play on an organized team and to compete at a pretty high level.”

Kalbach said Fletcher’s largest impact is through the energy he brings on the bench and the fresh perspective he’s brought the team.

When the Herd score a point or make a highlight play, Fletcher is one of the first to rise from his seat.

“He is the guy on our team that everyone just wants to be around,” Kalbach said. “He's a guy that’s a good friend, and he really looks out for his teammates, looks out for his friends and just brings a strong sense of loyalty.”

Fletcher’s fresh perspective derives from his knowledge of the sport. Prior to Fletcher, Kalbach hadn’t coached a player who had such a familiarity with the game despite not having played a single point.

“He's been around the game longer than these guys have, so it's kind of interesting,” Kalbach said. “You have a kid who is coming in to play on the team, has zero experience in organized sixes, but he's watched a lot of it. So he does bring a little bit of a calmness to him. He’s been around the game a lot to know different situations. He's still learning a lot, and a lot of it has to do with just knowing where he's at on the court.”

Fletcher has developed a sense of perspective as well.

He credits it to his teammates, who welcomed him with open arms and made him a part of the Carlisle volleyball family. Fletcher said he’s also drawn support from his friends in Idaho in his debut season.

“It's meant a lot to me because I’m finally playing on a team,” Fletcher said. “I just think it's really cool to finally play a sport that I haven't been able to during the school year. It’s just a different perspective.”

