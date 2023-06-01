Senior Andrew Duncan is the stabilizing presence for the Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team. Senior Jax Unterbrink is the Eagles’ catalyst.

The roles are equally important to a winning formula, one CV has followed in its 2023 campaign. And while there are moments in a season when both roles can be overshadowed by surrounding talent, a team tends to call upon them both when the stakes rise and the spotlight is cast brightest.

The Eagles leaned on Duncan’s stoicism and Unterbrink’s energy in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A championship against Central York. When the momentum shifted in the second set, Duncan brought CV back. When the Eagles regained control in the third, Unterbrink maintained it.

The efforts from the senior leaders led to an Eagle sweep of the Panthers by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-16. CV hoisted its second district title, and its first since 2008, with the win.

“When other teams see you're down, they’re gonna get amped up,” Unterbrink said. “So every chance you get, you just gotta keep the energy up and energy high. Fifty-percent of volleyball is mental and 50% of it is (momentum).”

The Eagles seized the energy after first- and second-set victories, but Unterbrink showed no signs of easing off the pedal. Central York grabbed a 7-4 lead in the third game before Duncan forged a 5-0 service run, sparked by an Unterbrink block and kill.

The tear led to an 11-7 CV advantage, one the hosts wouldn’t relinquish.

“(Unterbrink’s) a first-year senior and a first-year volleyball player in this program,” CV head coach Terry Ranck said. “He got cut last year as a junior, and he literally led us there in the third set. He was blocking and touching everything.”

Unterbrink’s third-set solo followed a second-game reset from Duncan. The Panthers came out swinging for the first three points and engineered a 7-4 lead by forcing the Eagles out of system.

Central York’s Donovan Burris had delivered a string of kills early in the second set and wound up for another at the 11th point. But it was a Duncan block, following a CV three-point spurt, that stymied the swing and provided the Eagles their first lead at 11-10.

“I don't really have a lot of emotion on the court,” Duncan said. “I like to keep my cool and not overreact, because if other players see me like that, they'll be like ‘Wow, like something's going on.’ And then the other team will be confident.”

CV went on to collect 11 of the next 17 points, and despite a four-point push from the Panthers at 23-20, Unterbrink buried the threat with a block.

Levis and Duncan paced the Eagles with nine and seven kills each. Unterbrink was the wall at the net with six blocks, and Thomas Smith distributed 27 assists to feed the CV attack.

“I think the ball control and stuff like that on our side, it was next level,” Ranck said. “We're playing at a pretty high level when it comes to controlling the ball, and even in our bad situations, we were getting some very positive swings, especially in that first set.”

The Panthers went tit-for-tat with the Eagles through the first seven points of the first game until a Smith ace separated the goliaths at 10-7. Central York closed the lead to two at 13-11, 20-18 and 21-19, but CV prevented a lead change with kills from Trey Edmonds and a fountain of service errors from the Panthers.

The Eagles turn their attention to the PIAA tournament Tuesday when they host the District 1 bronze medalist in first-round play at a time to be determined.

It'll pose another opportunity for Duncan and Unterbrink's qualities to shine through.

“We’ve worked way too long to not get this,” Unterbrink said, cupping his gold medal. “We’ve worked day in and day out, nonstop. We deserve this.”

Photos: Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball