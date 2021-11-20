Senior class helped 'raise the bar' for state finalist Trinity, a volleyball program on the rise

With the support of a raucous student section bouncing on the packed bleachers above their backs Saturday afternoon, Trinity’s volleyball players found themselves in a fight to extend their season – and for the team’s 10 seniors, their high school careers – beyond Game 3 of the PIAA Class 2A title tilt at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome.

But like many key junctures of the championship bout, the match point ended with an authoritative thud off a big swing from North Catholic’s Ally Feczko, who punctuated the Trojans’ 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23) sweep to state gold and stamped out the Shamrocks’ bid for a second straight title.

The Shamrocks’ season, filled with growth, accolades and adversity ended at the doorstep of history. No team from the Mid-Penn Conference had captured two girls volleyball state titles, let alone consecutively. But while the Shamrocks stopped short of lifting the championship trophy toward the Eagle Dome’s curved ceiling, the players, including 10 seniors, lifted the bar for the Trinity program throughout their tenure.

“The bar is high high here,” said John Barrick, the Shamrocks’ head coach for the past 11 seasons. ‘It’s been raised high, and I told the players, ‘You’ve got to be prepared because we’re always going to be in this spot.’ Trinity volleyball, we’re going to be competing for district titles and state titles. Just get used to it.”

The senior class helped nudge the Shamrocks into perennial contention, compiling a 77-9 record over the last four years with seasons that ended in the District 3 semifinals, the PIAA semifinals, and two state championship appearances, including the first state title in program history. The group capped its collective run with three straight district titles.

“They are the finest group of kids that I’ve ever coached,” Barrick said, “and it’s going to be shocking for me to have to walk into the gym next year and not have my core players that had just been there for six years like Jena Minnick and Heather (Seubert) and Ryanne (Whiteman) and Olivia Zimmerman. And all of them. They’re such a great group of kids. It’s going to be tough. I won’t know what to do.”

Barrick and the Shamrocks got a preview of their future during the season with younger players taking on larger roles due to injuries, including an ACL tear that scratched senior middle hitter Lauren Trumpy from the lineup for the entire postseason.

“If there is a blessing that can come out of an injury like that,” Barrick said, “it’s that we get to have Melissa Zack, who’s a 10th grader, step in for her, and we didn’t have to wait until next year to let Melissa play in the big moments. She got to do it all this year, so here we are. We’re already ahead of the game for next year.”

Zack was one of four sophomores in the starting lineup for the Shamrocks Saturday, flanked by Sammi McAuliffe, Adeline Woodward – Trinity’s leader in kills – and Jess Minnick, Jena’s younger sister

“I thought my senior class was going to be the best class I’ve ever coached in all of my career,” Barrick said, “All of a sudden, we have this sophomore class now, which has superstars sprinkled the whole way through at almost every position, and they now have a chance to be the best team I’ve ever coached. To have two classes like that inside the program at the same time, it’s just really great.”

Woodward, an outside hitter can "jump through the roof," according to Barrick, and Jess Minnick, Jena’s younger sister, found ways to contribute in various phases of the game after starting as a freshman.

“She’ll be our leader next year,” Barrick said.

Despite their versatility and their growing confidence, the Shamrocks ran into a North Catholic side determined to capture its second state title in three years. Feczko racked up 25 kills, and the Trojans never trailed by more than four points.

“I thought we were going to do better than what we did here today,” Barrick said. “North Catholic just played phenomenal. They took us out of our game, and they played their game on us. We just couldn’t slow their outside hitters down, and it was just one of those days.”

The Shamrocks haven’t had many of “those days” in the Eagle Dome. They had won their previous four postseason matches on the Cumberland Valley campus. They scrimmage the Eagles there every year. Saturday, they entered the gym as the visiting team in name only, drawing a large crowd of green-clad supporters that wrapped around their designated half of the gym.

Despite playing in their home away from home, the Shamrocks suffered their first loss since a Sept. 29 setback to York Suburban, a quarterfinalist in the Class 3A bracket. It was Trinity’s only loss in a regular season that included a 3-0 win over North Catholic Sept. 18.

“John does a great job with his team,” Trojans coach Amanda Fetter said. “They are really good. Their serving is probably far-and-away the best we’ve seen.”

The Trojans have four seniors on their 21-player roster, and juniors Feczko and Sydnei Jones played key roles in their state title run, giving Fetter optimism about the program moving forward.

Barrick has a similar outlook for his program.

“Next year,” he said, “when everyone thinks, ‘Oh, no. Trinity lost 10 seniors. They’re going to be down.’ I think we’re going to be right there again.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

