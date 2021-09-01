Raised on volleyball, sisters Jena and Jessica Minnick aim for second state title with Trinity

“Experience of a lifetime,” Tim said. “Being able to see them together, being out there on the big stage, the finale, and working really well together, really helping drive the team … it's really amazing. Yeah, probably the best moment of my life.”

“And they support each other. If one of them is down, the other one picks the other one up and they know exactly how to help each other,” Terri said in agreement on the same Zoom call. “And since they've been playing together for so long, they sort of know and can depend on their sister on the court. So, it’s really something else to be there. It’s hard to explain.”

Family ties

Volleyball runs deep in the veins of the Minnick family. So, it’s easy to see why the family’s three pets’ names derive from volleyball terms: Pepper, Spike and Tomahawk.

No matter where they travel, there’s always a volleyball sitting in the trunk of their car, too, in case they want to pepper if the opportunity arises. When COVID-19 stay-at-home orders arrived in spring 2020, the family used the down time to their advantage, playing doubles in their backyard. Of course, with Jena and Jessica winning most of the games, Terri said.