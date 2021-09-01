Raised on volleyball, sisters Jena and Jessica Minnick aim for second state title with Trinity

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words.
After capturing the 2020 District 3 Class 2A girls volleyball title Nov. 10, marking back-to-back district championships for Trinity, sisters Jena and Jessica Minnick embraced one another, soaking in the emotions of being crowned district champs.
Nearly two weeks later, Shamrock Gracie Britten fired the state championship-clinching kill over the net to defeat Philipsburg-Osceola 3-1 at Cumberland Valley High School’s Eagle Dome, handing Trinity its first state crown in program history.
And once more, senior Jena and sophomore Jessica celebrated together.
“Not only do I live with her,” Jena said sitting beside her sister on a Zoom call in August, “I also got to share the court with her and run the offense with her. So, it kind of even strengthened our relationship even more. And then when we won the state title, we did it together.”
“Jena was one of the first people I hugged after we got the state championship, because we worked all season really hard together and we've been playing together for a while,” Jessica said of her older sister. “So, just winning that together was a lot of fun.”
'She carried us home': Senior Gracie Britten's show-stealing performance hands Trinity first PIAA girls volleyball gold
As the stakes got bigger, senior Gracie Britten got stronger. The Trinity Shamrocks are first-time PIAA champions, and Britten's 17-kill, 12-block performance propelled them there.
It’s a moment Jena and Jessica’s parents, Terri and Tim, won’t forget either.
“Experience of a lifetime,” Tim said. “Being able to see them together, being out there on the big stage, the finale, and working really well together, really helping drive the team … it's really amazing. Yeah, probably the best moment of my life.”
“And they support each other. If one of them is down, the other one picks the other one up and they know exactly how to help each other,” Terri said in agreement on the same Zoom call. “And since they've been playing together for so long, they sort of know and can depend on their sister on the court. So, it’s really something else to be there. It’s hard to explain.”
Family ties
Volleyball runs deep in the veins of the Minnick family. So, it’s easy to see why the family’s three pets’ names derive from volleyball terms: Pepper, Spike and Tomahawk.
No matter where they travel, there’s always a volleyball sitting in the trunk of their car, too, in case they want to pepper if the opportunity arises. When COVID-19 stay-at-home orders arrived in spring 2020, the family used the down time to their advantage, playing doubles in their backyard. Of course, with Jena and Jessica winning most of the games, Terri said.
Neither Terri nor Tim played volleyball in college, but both developed their love of the sport through intramural, co-ed and recreational leagues over the years. The passion for volleyball is something they wanted to share with their kids. And they did, as Jena and Jessica have had volleyballs in hand since a young age.
“I’d say it (volleyball) has definitely brought us together more,” Jena said.
Jena, two years older than her sister, broke in the sets and digs first. Seeing her older sister play, Jessica also acquired the volleyball bug, following in Jena’s footsteps. The duo began their competitive careers when they reached fourth grade, careers that have now led them to playing at Trinity in addition to club teams.
At the same time, Tim began as the assistant girls volleyball coach at Saint Theresa School in New Cumberland in 2013. Two years later, Tim’s volleyball tips for his daughters were no longer confined to just the household as he became one of Jena’s coaches when she joined the program in junior high. Fast forward another two years, the same went for Jessica.
Terri also stepped in as the program’s commissioner. It’s a program that Terri and Tim are still involved with and continue to support.
“Throughout that process, I just continued to help, help support them wherever it was, when possible,” Tim said. "They've had a lot of good coaching guidance throughout the years, and I've just kind of soaked it up and tried to be supplemental support along the way.”
‘Sister power’
The sister combinations of Serena and Venus Williams on the tennis court and Kristie and Sam Mewis on the soccer field are renowned across the world. In the Midstate, and more specifically in the local volleyball contingent, Jena and Jessica may own the title of the most dynamic sister duo.
While both showcase raw talent from their setter position, each mixing in back sets, shoots and middle sets, it’s the synergy they share on the hardwood that they believe helps fuel their game and make one another stronger. The synergy wasn’t something that blossomed overnight. It stemmed from years of playing together, practicing in the backyard at home and, of course, that sister bond that can’t be broken.
They also joke that living under the same roof their whole life has its perks as well.
“It’s definitely different on the court when I'm playing with her. I've noticed it whenever I'm playing with my club team … it's just a different kind of connection on the court you feel because you always know you can trust the other one and you're running a 6-2, so you're sharing an offense,” Jena said. “It's weird to explain, but it's a connection you can feel.”
“I never have to worry if she's going to get there or if I can trust her because I always know I can,” Jessica agreed. “We connect really well.”
Terri and Tim said they’re in awe of their daughters' oneness on the court. In fact, they’re so in sync, sometimes it’s hard for Terri and Tim to tell them apart.
Sure, there are instances when the pair falls out of rhythm. However, the Minnicks make the necessary adjustments to relocate their groove. As Tim would say, it’s smooth.
“There are times on the court where we don't know who it is that’s setting,” Terri said with a laugh. “We’ll be asking each other, ‘Who set that?' because they've been playing together so long that they kind of mirror each other in their play, in their hustle and drive.”
Running it back
An undefeated record (17-0) and an overall 52-2 set record will be tough for Trinity to repeat this year. While the Shamrocks may not soar to those numbers this fall, the bulk of head coach John Barrick’s championship team returns.
Britten and Kendall Myers account for the only lost starters. Meanwhile, Jena and Jessica will once again quarterback the Trinity crew, competing alongside defensive presence Lauren Trumpy and senior libero Ryanne Whiteman.
2020 All-Sentinel Girls Volleyball Team: Trinity's Gracie Britten smashes her way to PIAA gold, Player of the Year
Gracie Britten, our POTY, will go down as one of Trinity's all-timers after leading the Shamrocks to a state championship. Find out where other locals landed on this year's All-Sentinel team.
It’ll be a unique season in a handful of senses. For one, the team loses its arguably most prolific player in Britten — she garnered 2020 All-Sentinel Player of the Year honors — but it’ll also take a different course in terms of navigating the coronavirus landscape. With restrictions in place last fall, crowd capacity was limited, and players and coaches wore masks.
For the Minnicks, while COVID-19 still threatens to play a factor, this season, in a sense, will be a breath of fresh air. Despite watching Trinity’s postseason run from the bleachers of several gyms last year, Terri and Tim said the mitigation efforts hindered the full scope of playoff volleyball.
“The previous year ran all the way to semifinals and states, and you could tell the team fed off of the environment and the spectators and the noise. They do better when it's noisy and when people are yelling at them, I think,” Tim said. “A lot of that energy I think takes them even to additional heights, so we're looking forward to having more family and friends involved and just having a greater following.”
The diminished crowd noise was something Jena and Jessica noticed, too. Jessica said it almost felt as if the team had to do the cheering for itself. But being shuttered from team huddles, team bonding and other program staples is what hit home the most.
“We kind of had to distance ourselves a little more from our teammates,” Jena said of last year’s attempts to combat the spread of the virus. “So, this year, I'm definitely looking forward to not being afraid to go into a huddle or high-five people.”
Trinity aims to bring another state title home this fall, vying to be the first Mid-Penn program to win its second state crown since the conference's birth in 1982, let alone in sequential seasons. Jena and Jessica believe the Shamrocks have the pieces to return to championship form, especially with the waning of COVID protocols compared to last year.
But whether they hoist another state trophy together or another team disrupts their attempt of going to back-to-back, one thing is for certain: There’s no disrupting their sister synergy or the Minnick family’s love and passion for the game of volleyball.
“A lot of people come up to us and ask us how we're so close, or how we get along so well,” Jessica said looking at her sister, “and we just [say] we grew into that with volleyball.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports