PIAA Volleyball: North Catholic sweeps Trinity for Class 2A title

Trinity players had their grilled cheese sandwiches for lunch and then went about the business of defending their Class 2A state volleyball championship Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

The grilled cheese had become a staple for the Shamrocks in the past couple of weeks before matches, and the Shamrocks had gelled as a team after making lineup adjustments due to the loss of senior middle Lauren Trumpy to injury.

But after sweeping all three of their previous PIAA matches — beating Central Cambria, New Hope-Solebury, and Allentown Central Catholic — the Shamrocks fell in a 3-0 sweep to North Catholic in Saturday's championship match with game scores of 25-20, 25-19, and 25-23.

“We didn’t play our typical Trinity game today,” said Trinity coach John Barrick. “Today was a state final, and usually if you don’t bring your best game to a state final, you are going to get beat. Give credit to North Catholic, today they played out of their minds and we didn’t have that answer. These girls are gritty, and that is one of the best compliments you can give a team.”

Trinity (22-2) didn’t play poorly as much as the Trojans had an answer. Sydnei Jones collected 37 assists, and Ally Feczko, who tallied 27 kills in the match to lead North Catholic

In the opening game, the two teams went back and forth, tying the game the score on 11 different occasions. After it was tied at 18, a five-point service run by the Trojans (21-1) helped them pull away.

Game 2 also went back and forth but the Trojans were able to get an early lead. Trinity trailed 14-12 when the team from Pittsburgh turned to Jones and Feczko. They stretched the lead to 21-14 before closing it out.

Trinity came out inspired and took an early lead in Game 3 but couldn’t shake the Trojans. Melissa Zack and Sammi McAuliffe led the Shamrocks early, and Jess and Jena Minnick started to find that mojo on the sets. They led 18-14 when North Catholic's Amanda Esser stepped to the service line, but when she stepped away, the Trojans led 19-18. Three kills by Feczko and a couple of misplays later, the Trojans earned PIAA Class 2A crown for the second time in three years.

“It wasn’t the end that we wanted, but I am certainly not completely upset,” said senior Ryanne Whiteman. “We played our hardest, and we left everything out there. It is not always fun to not come out on top, but it can a learning experience. I think next year will be just as good. As soon as that last ball dropped, I wanted (the underclassmen) to know how it feels. The same thing happened to us as sophomores, and it was our driving force last year.”

Whiteman, (a Juniata College commit) spent her day digging numerous hits by Feczko and tried to rally her team. Four seniors and four sophomores comprised the Trinity starting lineup. Heather Seubert (Geneva College) and Jena Minnick (undecided) also plan to play at the college level.

