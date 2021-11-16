PIAA Girls Volleyball: Trinity sweeps Allentown Central Catholic, punches ticket to state final

NEFFSVILLE — Athletes can be very superstitious, and some of the players on Trinity's volleyball team are no different, from wearing the same jerseys and same socks to hitting with the same warm-up partners and eating the same dinners before games. The Shamrocks kept their mojo going Tuesday, eating their grilled cheese sandwiches from a Mechanicsburg restaurant to ensure nothing changed before their PIAA Class 2A semifinal at Manheim Township High School.

It worked for the defending state champion Shamrocks, who faced adversity all season but ended up right back where they wanted to be after punching their ticket to the gold-medal match — scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley — after they blitzed Allentown Central Catholic 3-0 with game scores of 25-10, 25-18, and 25-12 in Tuesday's semifinal.

Meeting Trinity in the final is North Catholic, a 3-2 winner over Phillipsburg-Osceola after rallying from down two sets in the other semifinal Tuesday.

“Our bench is so deep," Trinity's Sammi McAuliffe said. "I don’t think any of us had any doubts that we could get here. The Eagle Dome is our new home court. We are excited to play there.”

Trinity (21-1) got a bit of inspiration just prior to the game, as Lauren Trumpy showed up to cheer on her team. Trumpy had ACL surgery last Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the school year athletically.

Allentown Central Catholic (13-8) had a great run down the stretch to win District 11 and reached the PIAA semifinals by beating Conwell-Egan and Holy Redeemer in the playoffs. The Vikings battled the Shamrocks but couldn’t match the production of the 'Rocks on the court.

Trinity used the team approach in all three games, as everybody contributed something to the win, pitching in with serves, digs or blocks. Trinity did a solid job of keeping balls alive and getting set off digs. The Shamrocks started out up 6-1 and extended the lead. Their six aces in the opening game also helped. Hitting from Adeline Woodward and Jessica Minnick helped Trinity pull away in Game 1, 25-10.

“Everybody was prepared," ACC coach Kathleen Corcoran said, "but that first game, the nerves showed, and it got away from us. We played better in Game 2, but they are just so solid. We are young, playing four sophomores and one freshman. They forced us out of our game, and we couldn’t control and play our game.”

Game 2 was more of a battle, but the ‘Rocks were able to outlast the Vikings. A stretch of four points on serves by Jess Minnick gave the Shamrocks some distance at 10-6. ACC cut the deficit to 17-16, but a string of kills by Olivia Zimmerman and Jess Minnick closed out the game, which ended on a controversial call. At game point, the Vikings' Anna Quinn hit a ball that rolled down the arm of Jess Minnick, the official said it didn’t touch her, setting off an obviously upset Vikings player, who then received a quick yellow card.

The Shamrocks jumped out to a 5-1 lead in Game 3 and kept extending the lead. They got it to 24-11 before closing it out.

“We had scouted Allentown really well. We felt if we ran our offense, we could do well,” said Trinity coach John Barrick. “Melissa (Zack) came off the bench and really played well. She really played like Lauren (Trumpy) tonight. The team played so well again.”

The players, even with their superstitions intact, feel like they have more left in the tank for Saturday's championship match.

“We will be ready for Saturday," captain Ryanne Whiteman said, "and I expect our serve-receive will be better than tonight. That one ball, I lost focus and watched it fall. I am so proud of this team. We are so deep on the bench.”

