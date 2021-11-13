PIAA Girls Volleyball: Trinity returns to state semifinals with 3-0 quarterfinal win over New Hope-Solebury

LEESPORT — Trinity’s volleyball team has had to make some adjustments the past several weeks, changing its lineup just in time for the playoff season. So far, the Shamrocks haven’t missed a beat, as they swept New Hope-Solebury 3-0 in the PIAA Sate Class 2A quarterfinals at Schuylkill Valley High School Saturday afternoon. The game scores were 25-10, 25-19, and 25-17.

The win moves the defending state champion Shamrocks into Tuesday’s semifinal game against Allentown Central Catholic, which defeated Holy Redeemer. 3-0 in the quarterfinals Saturday. The semifinal winner advances to the state title match Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley.

Trinity (20-1) had to adjust to injuries, including an ACL tear that knocked Lauren Trumpy out of the lineup just before playoffs started.

With new players in the rotation, the team adjusted, playing better each week as the Shamrocks ventured into the postseason.

New Hope-Solebury, the District 1 champion, entered the game with a 12-10 record. After falling behind 4-1 in the opening game, the Lions rallied to tie the game at five. After that, Trinity's Adeline Woodward and Jess Minnick stepped to the service line, and when they were done, the Shamrocks were up 22-8. Service return was an issue for the Lions, as the ‘Rocks served six aces. A net serve by the Lions ended the first game at 25-10. Woodward and Olivia Zimmerman combined for eight kills.

The ’Rocks were up 10-4 in Game 2 behind server Ryanne Whiteman but inexplicably lost their service return ability. A staple of the ‘Rocks has been their ability to get service bumps and digs to their setters, but that disappeared for a few moments, and the Lions rallied to tie the game at 10. The Shamrocks righted the ship and ran out to a 20-12 lead behind the service of Minnick, Sammi McAuliffe, and Heather Seubert.

“We are such a good team all around,” said McAuliffe. “Our bench is so great. We definitely miss Lauren, but Melissa (Zack) stepped up. Even though we miss Lauren, we are just pushing through it. I am so proud of our team. As coach would say, 'All skills done well.' It is the most amazing thing to have Jena, Jess and Ryanne back there. They are so consistent- senior leadership. We will miss them, but I am so excited for next year.”

The Lions' ace, Mia Chuma, was able to finally get some sets and big hits for points. The Shamrocks did a great job of getting bumps or blocks on many of her hits. Chuma ended the night with 12 kills and three blocks.

Zimmerman picked up two kills and a net serve ended Game 2 at 25-19.

Chuma and Amy Tao did their best to keep the Lions in the match, but the Shamrocks had the ability to score multiple points on consecutive serves.

Seubert, Jena Minnick, Zimmerman, and McAuliffe all had at least three points serving in Game 3.

Allie Ashenbrenner and Mallory Brandt came off the bench to contribute plays for the ‘Rocks. Brandt ended the game by serving an ace, something that gave the Lions trouble throughout the match.

“That was the difference in the game, just service returns,” said New Hope-Solebury coach Chris Marchock. “It is the first time in the past three years for any of our kids to reach this level. They don’t make mistakes over there, and they force you to play your very best. They put a lot of pressure on our kids.”

“Everybody contributed today,” said Whiteman. “We had a bit of an issues returning serves in the second game, so we need to correct that. I looked up in the first game at the score and said, 'Wow, this one is almost over. We played so well in that first game as a team. Everybody contribut just wanted to make sure we are staying focused the entire match. Sammi dominated the front row and the back row today. No matter who the ball gets hit to, it is going to get a good set.”

Parkland sweeps Eagles

Paired against District 1's champion, Cumberland Valley fell in three sets by scores 25-15, 25-12 and 25-14.

Izzy Reisinger slammed 11 kills in the loss for the Eagles while Jordan Thompson tallied nine digs. CV finishes its 2021 campaign with a 16-3 record.

