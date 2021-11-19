PIAA Girls Volleyball: Previewing Trinity's state title match

For the second year in a row, Trinity girls volleyball is within striking distance of a PIAA Class 2A state title.

The Shamrocks captured the state crown last fall, topping Philipsburg-Osceola 3-1, and now square off against North Catholic, a 3-2 winner over Philipsburg in the semifinals, Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Eagle Dome. Trinity swept Allentown Central Catholic 3-0 Tuesday to reach the state final match.

Here’s a look at the Shamrocks match Saturday.

Class 2A

Trinity (21-1) vs. North Catholic (20-1)

When/where: 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School

How they got there: Trinity dominated Allentown CC Tuesday night at Manheim Township High School, sweeping the Vikings by scores of 25-10, 25-18 and 25-12. Philips-Osceola gave North Catholic a run for its money, fighting to end the of a 3-2 match. The Trojans ultimately sealed their bid to the state championship with a 15-12 Game 5 win.

Trinity key players: Jena Minnick, sr.; Heather Seubert, sr.; Olivia Zimmerman, sr.; Jessica Minnick, so.; Ryanne Whiteman, sr.; Sammi McAuliffe, so.; Adeline Woodward, so.

North Catholic key players: Mackenzie Blackwell, sr.; Riley Warda, sr.; Sarah Stager, sr.; Isabella Kelm, sr.; Emilie Adams, sr.

The stat sheet: Trinity has received contributions across the board this postseason. Minnick sisters, Jena and Jessica, have quarterbacked the Shamrock squad, as Jena totaled a team-high 25 assists Tuesday while Jessica tallied 15 digs. Other key players in the Shamrocks’ state tournament run include Ryanne Whiteman, Heather Seubert, Adeline Woodward and Olivia Zimmerman. Whiteman pitched in 15 digs Tuesday with Seubert racking up 13. Woodward and Zimmerman had strong sets in the Shamrocks’ attack, totaling seven and six kills, respectively.

Note: With a win Saturday, Trinity would become the Mid-Penn Conference’s first program with a pair of state titles since the conference’s birth in 1982, let alone doing it in back-to-back seasons.

