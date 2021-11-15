PIAA Girls Volleyball: Previewing Trinity's semifinal match

Trinity volleyball continues its charge for back-to-back Class 2A state titles, and that quest resumes Tuesday in the state semifinals.

Here’s a glimpse into the Shamrocks' state semifinal match.

Class 2A

Trinity (20-1) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (13-7)

When/where: 7 p.m. at Manheim Township High School

How they got there: The Shamrocks swept New Hope-Solebury Saturday in the quarterfinals with scores of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-17. Allentown CC mirrored Trinity’s performance, downing Holy Redeemer in three sets.

Key players: Trinity features its group of premier players, but this postseason has been an all-around team effort, as the Shamrocks have dealt with injuries, most specifically the absence of lead defensive presence Lauren Trumpy, who suffered an ACL tear before the playoff opener. In the 3-0 rout of New Hope, Jena Minnick tallied 30 assists, Heather Seubert totaled 15 digs, and Olivia Zimmerman and Ryanne Whiteman paced the team with 12 kills apiece.

Next up: A win for either team would peg them against North Catholic or Philipsburg-Osceola in the 2A state championship Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School. Trinity defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 3-1 in the state title match last fall.

