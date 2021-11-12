PIAA Girls Volleyball: Previewing state quarterfinals for Cumberland Valley, Trinity

The PIAA Championships for girls volleyball are scheduled to resume with quarterfinal matches Saturday, as Cumberland Valley (Class 4A) and Trinity (Class 2A) continue their respective quests for a state title.

Here's a quick look at the quarterfinal matchups for the Eagles and Shamrocks.

CLASS 4A

Cumberland Valley (16-2) vs. Parkland (23-0)

When/where: 10:30 a.m. at Exeter Township High School

How they got there: The Eagles swept previously undefeated Delaware Valley Tuesday 3-0. Parkland knocked off District 1's Downingtown West 3-1.

Key players: Senior Izzy Reisinger continued to slam her share of kills Tuesday night, accumulating 19. Abby Ziegler pitched in eight kills as well.

Next up: Saturday's winner faces either Bishop Shanahan or Garnet Valley in the semifinals scheduled for Tuesday.

Note: A win Saturday would be the Eagles first bid to the state semifinals since the 2015 season.

CLASS 2A

Trinity (19-1) vs. New Hope-Solebury (12-9)

When/where: 1 p.m. at Schuylkill Valley High School

How they got there: The Shamrocks downed District 6’s Central Cambria Tuesday night 3-0 while the Lions swept Tacony Charter.

Key players: Sisters Jena and Jessica Minnick continue to quarterback the reiginign 2A state champions. Jena served up 33 assists coupled with eight digs Tuesday while Jessica had herself an all-around night, totaling 10 kills, seven digs and four aces.

Next up: A semifinal-round match, scheduled for Tuesday, against either District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic or District 2 champion Holy Redeemer awaits Saturday's winner.

Note: Trinity continues its quest for back-to-back state titles and hopes to be the first Mid-Penn program to earn a second crown in conference history.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

