PIAA Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley and Trinity open state tournament play Tuesday

The 2021 PIAA girls volleyball state championships open Tuesday.

And with teams taking the hardwood across the state, two Sentinel-area teams have earned their right to compete in Tuesday’s first-round tilt — Cumberland Valley in the Class 4A field, and Trinity, in the 2A contingent.

Ahead of Tuesday’s slate of matches, here’s a look into how the Eagles and Shamrocks got here, who’s expected to play key roles in a hopeful state title run and how each program fared in the District 3 playoffs which concluded Saturday afternoon.

CUMBLERLAND VALLEY

Tuesday’s matchup: vs. 2-1 Delaware Valley

Location and time: Delaware Valley High School, 256 US-6, Milford, PA 18337, 5:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley key players: Izzy Reisinger, sr.; Anna Dravk, sr.; Abby Ziegler, sr.; Jordan Thompson, sr.; Eliette Whitaker, jr.; Kate Berra, jr.; Avah Lee, jr.; Teaguen Reynolds, jr.

Delaware Valley key players: No roster available

What’s the dig?: After coming up short in the District 3 Class 4A final in a 3-0 loss to Hempfield, the Eagles (15-2) face District 2’s champion and undefeated Delaware Valley (18-0) Tuesday. Despite the finals loss, CV boasted an impressive district tournament showing, sweeping Conestoga Valley in the quarterfinals in addition to defeating Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division foe Cedar Cliff, as well as Wilson in the first round and semifinals.

Cumberland Valley has received contributions up and down its roster this postseason. Senior Izzy Reisinger has punctuated the Eagles’ attack as she’s piled up 84 kills while Jordan Thompson has been strong in the service department, which included service runs of 16 and eight. Thompson also racked up 100 digs across CV’s four-match district playoffs.

There were no stats available for Delaware Valley at the time of publication.

TRINITY

Tuesday’s matchup: vs. 6-2 Central Cambria

Location and time: Trinity High School, 3601 Simpson Ferry Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011, 6 p.m.

Trinity key players: Jena Minnick, sr.; Heather Seubert, sr.; Olivia Zimmerman, sr.; Jessica Minnick, so.; Ryanne Whiteman, sr.; Sammi McAuliffe, so.; Adeline Woodward, so.

Central Cambria key players: Madison Kim, sr.; Alli Malay, jr.; Deedee Long, sr.; Mikalah Kim, jr.; Hannah Ray, sr.; Kate Kudlawiec, sr.; Leah Burggraf, sr.

What’s the dig?: Trinity (18-1) enters Tuesday’s first-round match having captured its third consecutive District 3 Class 2A title Saturday in a 3-0 sweep of York Catholic. Prior to Saturday’s district crown, the Shamrocks made easy work of Littlestown in the district semifinals with a 3-0 decision.

Head coach John Barrick’s team begins its path back to the state championship after defeating Philipsburg-Osceola 3-1 in the state-title match last fall. The Shamrocks host District 6’s runner-up, Central Cambria, Tuesday. The Red Devils had quite the season of their own, piecing together a 20-3 record. Central Cambria fell to Philipsburg-Osceola in the District 6 final.

Without senior and defensive presence Lauren Trumpy, who’s out with a torn ACL, the Shamrocks will and have relied heavily on its other senior leadership of Jena Minnick, Ryanne Whiteman, Heather Seubert and Olivia Zimmerman. Minnick continues to quarterback Trinity from her setter position, as she tallied 57 assists in district tournament play. Whiteman led the team in digs (38) in its two-match slate while Seubert pitched in an additional 32 digs and Zimmerman slammed 23 kills.

For Central Cambria, Madison and Mikalah Kim, Alli Malay and Kate Kudlawiec each eclipsed 100 kills this season. Leah Burggraf paces the Red Devils in assists (417) and aces (53). Deedee Long has accumulated 421 digs.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.