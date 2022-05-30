PIAA Boys Volleyball: Previewing Cumberland Valley's first-round match against Shaler

After falling to Central Dauphin in the District 3 Class 3A title Thursday in three sets, Cumberland Valley's boys volleyball team now chases a different set of hardware.

On Tuesday, the Eagles open the PIAA tournament with first-round action. CV, the No. 2 seed out of District 3, will host District 7's No. 3 representative, Shaler, at the Eagle Dome at 5 p.m.

Ahead of Tuesday’s, here’s a look into the first-round match.

Class 3A

7-3 Shaler (14-5) at 3-2 Cumberland Valley (16-3)

Site and time: Tuesday, Cumberland Valley High School, 5 p.m.

What's next?: Winner gets winner of District 7-1 North Allegheny or District 3-4 Palmyra in quarterfinals

How they got here: The Eagles advanced to the District 3 title match for the first time since 2018 Thursday and fell to nationally-ranked Central Dauphin 3-0 by scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 27-25. Prior to their championship match appearance, CV soared through the first three rounds, defeating State College, Hempfield and Palmyra. The Titans captured their first two District 7 playoffs matches, topping Moon Area and Norwin before dropping three sets to Seneca Valley in the semifinals. Shaler secured third-place honors with a sweep of Penn-Trafford Wednesday.

Notes: The Eagles are in search of their first state postseason win since 2018, where they ousted Bethel Park in five sets. The Titans return to the state playoffs after a year’s hiatus. In 2019, Shaler dispatched McDowell in four sets before falling to eventual state champion North Allegheny in the quarterfinals.

Cumberland Valley is captained by seniors Jared Johnson, Austin Hancock and Cameron Birch and also features a mix of younger talent in juniors Tyler Quinn and Thomas Smith and sophomore Brennen Levis. Johnson leads the team with a profound 258 kills while Hancock has contributed 132 to the cause. Quinn sets the tone defensively with 295 digs and Smith’s 623 assists rank among the best in the Mid-Penn Conference.

Six-foot, 6-inch senior Tanner Planz is Shaler’s most valuable asset. He is committed to Merrimack College.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

