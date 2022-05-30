 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PIAA Boys Volleyball

PIAA Boys Volleyball: Previewing Cumberland Valley's first-round match against Shaler

After falling to Central Dauphin in the District 3 Class 3A title Thursday in three sets, Cumberland Valley's boys volleyball team now chases a different set of hardware.

On Tuesday, the Eagles open the PIAA tournament with first-round action. CV, the No. 2 seed out of District 3, will host District 7's No. 3 representative, Shaler, at the Eagle Dome at 5 p.m.

District 3 Boys Volleyball: Central Dauphin sweeps Cumberland Valley for 3A gold
District 3 Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley takes down Palmyra in 3A semifinals

Ahead of Tuesday’s, here’s a look into the first-round match.

Class 3A

7-3 Shaler (14-5) at 3-2 Cumberland Valley (16-3)

Site and time: Tuesday, Cumberland Valley High School, 5 p.m.

What's next?: Winner gets winner of District 7-1 North Allegheny or District 3-4 Palmyra in quarterfinals

How they got here: The Eagles advanced to the District 3 title match for the first time since 2018 Thursday and fell to nationally-ranked Central Dauphin 3-0 by scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 27-25. Prior to their championship match appearance, CV soared through the first three rounds, defeating State College, Hempfield and Palmyra. The Titans captured their first two District 7 playoffs matches, topping Moon Area and Norwin before dropping three sets to Seneca Valley in the semifinals. Shaler secured third-place honors with a sweep of Penn-Trafford Wednesday.

District 3 Boys Volleyball: Tyler Quinn 'digs in,' captains Cumberland Valley to 3A quarterfinal win over Hempfield

Notes: The Eagles are in search of their first state postseason win since 2018, where they ousted Bethel Park in five sets. The Titans return to the state playoffs after a year’s hiatus. In 2019, Shaler dispatched McDowell in four sets before falling to eventual state champion North Allegheny in the quarterfinals.

District 3 Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley shakes off rust, sweeps State College in 3A first round

Cumberland Valley is captained by seniors Jared Johnson, Austin Hancock and Cameron Birch and also features a mix of younger talent in juniors Tyler Quinn and Thomas Smith and sophomore Brennen Levis. Johnson leads the team with a profound 258 kills while Hancock has contributed 132 to the cause. Quinn sets the tone defensively with 295 digs and Smith’s 623 assists rank among the best in the Mid-Penn Conference.

Six-foot, 6-inch senior Tanner Planz is Shaler’s most valuable asset. He is committed to Merrimack College.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

