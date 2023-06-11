It had been 15 years since the Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team reached the PIAA semifinals.

That trend changes Tuesday when the Eagles are pitted against Parkland in a Class 3A semifinal match at Manheim Township High School at 5 p.m.

“We'll just see what happens, but they're doing all the right things with very little coaching,” said head coach Terry Ranck following CV's quarterfinal win. “They're just kind of going through doing what they know, and it's working right now.”

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s contest.

Parkland (21-0) vs. Cumberland Valley (20-0)

How they got here: Parkland swept District 1 champion Upper Dublin in Saturday’s quarterfinals by scores of 27-25, 25-20 and 25-14. The Trojans reached the quarterfinals after blanking Cedar Crest in the first round. Meanwhile, CV swept District 11 runner-up Emmaus by scores of 25-17, 35-33 and 25-20 Saturday, following a 3-1 opening-round victory over William Tennent.

Up next: The winner advances to Saturday's state championship at Penn State’s Recreation Building. The Trojans or Eagles will draw the winner of Central York and Shaler in the 1:30 p.m. title tilt.

History: Parkland is making its first semifinal appearance since 2015 when the program went on to capture the state title. The Trojans reached the quarterfinals last year and in 2016. Tuesday’s semifinal marks as the Eagles’ first entry since 2008, the same year CV mined its only PIAA gold medal.

Notes: Parkland, the District 11 champ, faced rival Emmaus three times during the regular season and won two of the meetings. The Trojans’ setback to the Hornets came in an April 1 tournament, which didn’t count toward either team’s record, and resulted in a 2-1 decision. Parkland bounced back later in the season with a 3-0 sweep and a 3-1 triumph in the district final, the program’s first crown since 2016. Sophomore Josh Nation and junior Luke Smith are considered to be the Trojans’ catalysts.

The uncharted territory — the Eagles hadn’t appeared in the quarterfinals since 2018 — didn’t stun CV the slightest Saturday as players from top to bottom contributed. Junior Brennen Levis and senior Andrew Duncan spurred the Eagle attack, cracking 17 and 13 kills each while Duncan also spun a pair of aces. Senior setter Thomas Smith distributed 44 assists, and libero Tyler Quinn bore down for 23 digs.

“People kind of wrote him off early on,” Ranck said of Levis. “They weren't giving him much credit, but he's gotten a lot stronger. He's jumping higher, and he's hitting the ball harder. Last year, they didn't realize he was just this scrawny 10th grader coming in — not much power, but a good, smart player. Now he's got power to go along with the intelligence that he's showing … and he comes out here and just owns people.”

