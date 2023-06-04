The excitement and cheers burst from the Eagle Dome Thursday night as the Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team secured its second District 3 title in program history.

A similar atmosphere will envelope the gymnasium Tuesday when the Eagles host William Tennet for a PIAA Class 3A opener at 4 p.m. and hope to lay the bedrock for a state-title run.

Ahead of first serve, here’s a look at the matchup.

William Tennet (14-5) at Cumberland Valley (18-0)

How they got here: William Tennet snatched the final state berth out of District 1 after clipping Haverford 3-2 in the third-place match. The Panthers were swept by Pennridge in the semifinals but defeated Souderton and Bensalem in straight sets in first-round and quarterfinal play. CV polished off a perfect District 3 tournament run with a sweep of Central York in the championship by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-16. Sweeps of Carlisle and Cedar Crest preceded the title triumph.

Up next: The winner advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals opposite District 2 champion Delaware Valley or District 11 runner-up Emmaus.

History: The Panthers punched their first ticket to states in eight years. The Eagles have advanced to the PIAA tournament each year since 2018, with their last first-round win coming in the same season. CV dropped a 3-2 opening-round decision to Shaler last spring.

Notes: Seniors Connor Tucholski and Anthony Buono lead Tennet. Tucholski slammed a team-high 18 kills in the win against Haverford while David Dziekonski and Eric Korchuk buried 10 and seven each.

Recently named Mid-Penn Commonwealth All-Division Player of the Year, senior setter Thomas Smith supplied 27 assists in the Eagles’ victory against Central York. Smith’s helpers set up nine kills for Brennen Levis and seven for Andrew Duncan. Tyler Quinn recorded 10 digs, and Jax Unterbrink stuffed six blocks. The Eagles’ title win, while being their second overall, was their first since 2008.

