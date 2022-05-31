PIAA Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley falls to Shaler in five-set state opener

The Shaler Titans scratched out a five-set victory in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A volleyball tournament over host Cumberland Valley. Shaler beat the Eagles by scores of 25-18, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23 and 15-12 at the Eagle dome at Cumberland Valley Tuesday night.

Shaler will advance to the quarterfinals against North Allegheny, which defeated Palmyra Tuesday, on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.

Entering Tuesday’s match, Cumberland Valley (17-4) had only three losses, all to nationally ranked Central Dauphin, the top-ranked team in Pennsylvania. The Rams currently sit at number 5 in the nation according to the USA Today/AM. Volleyball Coaches Association’s latest rankings.

The five losses for Shaler (15-5), came against No. 18 Seneca Valley (three times) or No. 21 North Allegheny (twice).

Tied at two games each Tuesday, the Titans jumped out to a 7-3 lead, only to watch the Eagles rally. Shaler stretched the lead to 14-8 only to see the Eagles come back again, trimming it to 14-12. Logan Peterson had a few big hits for the Titans, but it was Marty Stanton who finally put one away to end the back-and-forth match. Shaler rallied from down 2-1 to win the final two games.

In game four, the Titans led 24-23, and Cumberland Valley’s Jared Johnson sent a screamer into the floor, a foot in front of the line, but it was called long, handing the Titans an even match at two games each, denying the Eagles a chance to tie the game at 24.

“This game is definitely a game of inches and that one was there,” said Eagles coach Terry Ranck. “We had a great season, but this one will leave a bitter taste for a while. We had the chances to put them away, but they are a very good team and they battled to stay in the games. We were missing two big players to injury, but other kids stepped up throughout the season.”

The Titans displayed a solid game of handling the ball, getting good sets, and getting hands on the hits by the Eagles. Cumberland Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead and Shaler responded and never trailed once they took the lead to win game one 25-17.

Peterson was a huge factor for the Titans.

The Eagles went to Johnson, and then briefly to Brennan Levis, and pulled away from the Titans in game two. They led 24-16 before finally getting the final point at 25-19. Shaler led 6-3 early in the contest.

The Eagles extended a 14-13 lead to 22-15 behind the service of Cameron Birch, who served until game point at 24-16. The Eagles won game three 25-18 and had the momentum on their side in their home gym.

“We were down 2-1 but we never panicked. We have been down to some of the best teams in the state all season in our league,” Titan coach Paul Stadelman said. “We have a very balanced team and at times, we had five sophomores on the floor tonight. Cumberland Valley is a really good team and are well-coached, so we knew it would be a battle tonight.”

