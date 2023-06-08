Cumberland Valley's PIAA Class 3A boys volleyball opener Tuesday told two stories.

But the Eagles rolled with the punches and persevered, and stamped their ticket to Saturday’s quarterfinals opposite Emmaus at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School in Shillington. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal clash, here’s a closer look at both teams.

Emmaus (19-3) vs. Cumberland Valley (19-0)

How they got here: The District 11 runner-up Hornets swept District 2 champion Delaware Valley in Tuesday’s opener by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-15. The District 3 champion Eagles pulled out a 25-21 first-set win against William Tennent Tuesday before suffering a 25-20 setback in the second game. Rebounding from the loss, CV soared to 25-21 and 25-18 decisions to claim a 3-1 victory.

Up next: The winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and draws District 1 royalty Upper Dublin or District 11 champ Parkland.

History: Emmaus has reached the quarterfinals for the second time in the last three years. The Hornets didn’t qualify for states a year ago but advanced to the elite eight in 2021 after sweeping Delaware Valley in the first round. CV returns to the quarterfinals for the first time in four years after escaping Bethel Park 3-2 in a 2018 opener.

A win Saturday would propel Emmaus to its first semifinal since 2017 when the Hornets were members of District 2. CV last advanced to the semifinals in 2008, the same year the Eagles landed the program's only state title.

Notes: Emmaus is led by the three-headed machine of Logan Dougherty, Jametric Harris and Cael Kratzer. Each player has eclipsed the 200-kill threshold with Dougherty’s 299 pacing the group. Harris follows with 291, and Kratzer’s slammed 208. Senior Zach Baus has also impressed with 272 digs.

Senior Thomas Smith was CV’s linchpin Tuesday, distributing 48 assists to go along with 10 digs, three blocks and three aces. Libero Tyler Quinn was a defensive stalwart, posting 32 digs. Andrew Duncan and Brennen Levis spearheaded the Eagle attack, slamming 18 and 15 kills each while sophomore Bryson Walsh pocketed seven in a reserve role.

Emmaus and CV squared off in an April 1 tournament. The Hornets blanked the Eagles 2-0 by scores 25-23 and 25-22.

