PIAA Boys Volleyball Championships brackets for May 31
agate
PIAA Boys Volleyball

PIAA Boys Volleyball Championships brackets for May 31

Cumberland Valley Carlisle Volleyball 6

Cumberland Valley’s Iain Martin hits a pass during the second set in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match against Carlisle Monday night at Cumberland Valley High School,

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

2021 PIAA Boys Volleyball Championships

CLASS 3A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

1-1 Pennridge vs. 12-2 Northeast, at Bensalem HS, 7

11-1 Parkland vs. 3-3 Central Dauphin, at Southern Lehigh HS, 7

2-1 Delaware Valley vs. 11-2 Emmaus, at Solomon Plain Jr. HS, 6

3-1 Hempfield vs. 1-3 Neshaminy, at Cocalico HS, 7

10-1 McDowell HS vs. 7-2 Seneca Valley, at Cochranton HS, 12

12-1 LaSalle vs. 1-2 Upper Dublin, at Bensalem HS, 5

7-1 North Allegheny vs. 3-4 Cumberland Valley, at Hempfield Area HS, 5

3-2 Northeastern vs. 7-3 Penn Trafford, at Dallastown HS, 5

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

---

CLASS 2A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

3-1 Lower Dauphin vs. 12-3 Lansdale Catholic, at Cocalico HS, 7

12-1 Archbishop Wood vs. 2-3 Blue Ridge, at Southern Lehigh HS, 5

12-2 Palumbo vs. 3-3 Garden Spot, at Schuylkill Valley HS, 6

2-1 Holy Redeemer vs. 3-4 Manheim Central, at Solomon Plain Jr. HS, 4:30

3-2 York Suburban vs. 1-2 Dock Mennonite, at Dallastown HS, 7

7-1 Seton LaSalle vs. 10-2 Cochranton, at Hempfield Area HS, 6:30

6-1 West Shamokin vs. 7-2 North Catholic, at Armstrong Jr/Sr HS, 6

10-1 Meadville vs. 7-3 Ambridge, at Cochranton HS, 5

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

