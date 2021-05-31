PIAA Boys Volleyball Championships brackets for May 31

2021 PIAA Boys Volleyball Championships
CLASS 3A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
1-1 Pennridge vs. 12-2 Northeast, at Bensalem HS, 7
11-1 Parkland vs. 3-3 Central Dauphin, at Southern Lehigh HS, 7
2-1 Delaware Valley vs. 11-2 Emmaus, at Solomon Plain Jr. HS, 6
3-1 Hempfield vs. 1-3 Neshaminy, at Cocalico HS, 7
10-1 McDowell HS vs. 7-2 Seneca Valley, at Cochranton HS, 12
12-1 LaSalle vs. 1-2 Upper Dublin, at Bensalem HS, 5
7-1 North Allegheny vs. 3-4 Cumberland Valley, at Hempfield Area HS, 5
3-2 Northeastern vs. 7-3 Penn Trafford, at Dallastown HS, 5
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
TBD
Championship: Saturday, June 12
TBD
---
CLASS 2A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
3-1 Lower Dauphin vs. 12-3 Lansdale Catholic, at Cocalico HS, 7
12-1 Archbishop Wood vs. 2-3 Blue Ridge, at Southern Lehigh HS, 5
12-2 Palumbo vs. 3-3 Garden Spot, at Schuylkill Valley HS, 6
2-1 Holy Redeemer vs. 3-4 Manheim Central, at Solomon Plain Jr. HS, 4:30
3-2 York Suburban vs. 1-2 Dock Mennonite, at Dallastown HS, 7
7-1 Seton LaSalle vs. 10-2 Cochranton, at Hempfield Area HS, 6:30
6-1 West Shamokin vs. 7-2 North Catholic, at Armstrong Jr/Sr HS, 6
10-1 Meadville vs. 7-3 Ambridge, at Cochranton HS, 5
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
TBD
Championship: Saturday, June 12
TBD