PIAA Boys Volleyball Championships brackets for June 1
agate
PIAA Boys Volleyball Championships brackets for June 1

Cumberland Valley Carlisle Volleyball 6

Cumberland Valley’s Iain Martin hits a pass during the second set in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match against Carlisle Monday night at Cumberland Valley High School,

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

2021 PIAA Boys Volleyball Championships

CLASS 3A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

1-1 Pennridge 3, 12-2 Northeast 0

3-3 Central Dauphin 3, 11-1 Parkland 0

11-2 Emmaus 3, 2-1 Delaware Valley 0

3-1 Hempfield vs. 1-3 Neshaminy, at Cocalico HS, 7

7-2 Seneca Valley 3, 10-1 McDowell HS 0

1-2 Upper Dublin 3, 12-1 LaSalle 2

7-1 North Allegheny 3, 3-4 Cumberland Valley 0

3-2 Northeastern 3, 7-3 Penn Trafford 0

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

1-1 Pennridge vs. 3-3 Central Dauphin, TBA

11-2 Emmaus vs. 

7-2 Seneca Valley vs. 1-2 Upper Dublin, TBA

7-1 North Allegheny vs. 3-2 Northeastern, TBA

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

---

CLASS 2A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

3-1 Lower Dauphin 3, 12-3 Lansdale Catholic 0

12-1 Archbishop Wood 3, 2-3 Blue Ridge 2

3-3 Garden Spot 3, 12-2 Palumbo 0

3-4 Manheim Central 3, 2-1 Holy Redeemer 2

3-2 York Suburban 3, 1-2 Dock Mennonite 1

10-2 Cochranton 3, 7-1 Seton LaSalle 0

7-2 North Catholic 3, 6-1 West Shamokin 0

10-1 Meadville vs. 7-3 Ambridge, at Cochranton HS, 5

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

12-1 Archbishop Wood vs. 3-1 Lower Dauphin, TBA

3-3 Garden Spot vs. 3-4 Manheim Central, TBA

10-2 Cochranton vs. 3-2 York Suburban, TBA

7-2 North Catholic vs. TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

