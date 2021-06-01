PIAA Boys Volleyball Championships brackets for June 1

2021 PIAA Boys Volleyball Championships
CLASS 3A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
1-1 Pennridge 3, 12-2 Northeast 0
3-3 Central Dauphin 3, 11-1 Parkland 0
11-2 Emmaus 3, 2-1 Delaware Valley 0
3-1 Hempfield vs. 1-3 Neshaminy, at Cocalico HS, 7
7-2 Seneca Valley 3, 10-1 McDowell HS 0
1-2 Upper Dublin 3, 12-1 LaSalle 2
7-1 North Allegheny 3, 3-4 Cumberland Valley 0
3-2 Northeastern 3, 7-3 Penn Trafford 0
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
1-1 Pennridge vs. 3-3 Central Dauphin, TBA
11-2 Emmaus vs.
7-2 Seneca Valley vs. 1-2 Upper Dublin, TBA
7-1 North Allegheny vs. 3-2 Northeastern, TBA
Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
TBD
Championship: Saturday, June 12
TBD
---
CLASS 2A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
3-1 Lower Dauphin 3, 12-3 Lansdale Catholic 0
12-1 Archbishop Wood 3, 2-3 Blue Ridge 2
3-3 Garden Spot 3, 12-2 Palumbo 0
3-4 Manheim Central 3, 2-1 Holy Redeemer 2
3-2 York Suburban 3, 1-2 Dock Mennonite 1
10-2 Cochranton 3, 7-1 Seton LaSalle 0
7-2 North Catholic 3, 6-1 West Shamokin 0
10-1 Meadville vs. 7-3 Ambridge, at Cochranton HS, 5
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
12-1 Archbishop Wood vs. 3-1 Lower Dauphin, TBA
3-3 Garden Spot vs. 3-4 Manheim Central, TBA
10-2 Cochranton vs. 3-2 York Suburban, TBA
7-2 North Catholic vs. TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
TBD