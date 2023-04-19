When the Northern boys volleyball team finds itself in trouble, the Polar Bears turn to senior outside hitter Jake Eby. One swing from their senior leader can shift the momentum of a set in Northern’s favor.

The Polar Bears trailed Mechanicsburg 8-4 Wednesday in the second game of a Mid-Penn Keystone match on the Wildcats’ home court. Northern had delivered a 25-22 game-one win but allowed Mechanicsburg to claw back from a 10-point deficit, stunning the Polar Bear assembly.

The startling feeling was short-lived, as Eby collected the Polar Bears’ fifth point and later delivered a kill for the 11th tally to give the visitors their first lead. It was a lead Northern didn’t relinquish, and the Polar Bears went on to sweep the Wildcats with scores of 27-25 and 25-20.

“Whenever (Eby) gets a big hit or block, oh my gosh, our kids can go crazy,” Northern head coach Joe Bodisch said. “Because in early part of the season … we've let some teams hang around because we're just kind of lackadaisical on the court. But the last few weeks, we've really stepped it up, and it's thanks to Jake.”

While Eby provides a calming presence, he can also light the fuse. That was evident in Northern's game-one win, as the senior uncorked eight of his match-high 15 kills.

Eby packed power behind his swings and focused on placement to pick apart the Wildcats’ defense, helping the Polar Bears (8-1, 6-1 Keystone) forge their double-digit lead. But Mechanicsburg countered and notched 11 of the last 16 points scored, including 6-1 and 4-0 runs.

“My setter does a really good job of getting it up there on those out-of-system balls,” Eby said. “That way, I have a good chance to make a good shot.”

Northern capitalized on several out-of-system sequences in the third set. Along with Eby, Nathan and Isaac Deller delivered kills that helped the Polar Bears run to a 15-10 lead. The Wildcats (4-6, 3-4) trailed by as many as eight points late in the set, but cut into Northern’s surge with another last-effort frenzy.

“I thought that we looked good at the start and then they kind of hit their stride and made it a lot closer as the game went on … and both teams played really well, I thought,” Bodisch said. “We just we were able to finish it in each of the individual games when it came down to crunch time.”

The late first-set momentum carried over into the second for the Wildcats. While Mechanicsburg never regained the lead following Northern’s 11th point, the ‘Cats evened the score eight times until the game-clinching points.

“There were games where I thought we were sunk,” Mechanicsburg head coach Jacob Heck said. “We were down by a lot, and just when it looked like they were about to end it, we'd make a big drive. We would get a couple of good blocks and they’d miss a serve two, or we’d make a defensive play and catch up. But it just was never quite enough.”

Both teams credited the neighboring schools’ rivalry, and the crowded atmosphere, for the ferocious play.

“It’s always a lot of fans, and cheering is a big part of it,” Eby said. “I thought our services got footing throughout the night, and it allowed us to really dig in offense.”

Photos: Mechanicsburg at Red Land Boys Volleyball