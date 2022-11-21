Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball: 4 local players earn All-Division Player of the Year honors

Four Sentinel-area players have corralled 2022 Mid-Penn All-Division Girls Volleyball Player of the Year honors.
The Mid-Penn revealed its all-division teams Monday and 37 players total received nods. Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt and Northern’s Shay Kolivoski earned outright Keystone and Colonial Division Player of the Year laurels while Trinity’s Sammi McAuliffe and Cumberland Valley’s Teaguen Reynolds shared the top honors in the Capital and Commonwealth Divisions.
Mechanicsburg head coach Kathryn Marquiss was also awarded Coach of the Year in the Keystone and CV skipper Caitlin Bodek earned co-Coach of the Year in the Commonwealth.
Here’s the complete list of local awardees.
York Catholic shifts the momentum, hoists District 3 2A girls volleyball title in 3-1 win over Trinity
Capital Division
First team — Olivia Hollen, Boiling Springs
People are also reading…
First team — Sammi McAuliffe, Trinity
First team — Abigail McMullin, Trinity
First team — Adeline Woodward, Trinity
Second team — Ella Kilko, Boiling Springs
Second team — Kaitlyn Fassl, Boiling Springs
Second team — Jayda Gray, Trinity
Second team — Jess Minnick, Trinity
Second team — Melissa Zack, Trinity
Honorable mention — Jillian Strine, Boiling Springs
Honorable mention — Allie Aschenbrenner, Trinity
Colonial Division
First team — Shay Kolivoski, Northern
Second team — Chloe Hagenbuch, Big Spring
Second team — Kira Eisenberg, Big Spring
Second team — Jill Bender, Northern
Second team — Leah Youtzy, Northern
Honorable mention — Alyssa Trn, Shippensburg
Honorable mention — Laney Gilbert, Shippensburg
District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley bears down in 4A opening-round sweep of Conestoga Valley
Commonwealth Division
First team — Teaguen Reynolds, Cumberland Valley
First team — Elliette Whittaker, Cumberland Valley
First team — Avah Lee, Cumberland Valley
First team — Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff
Second team — Madi Bogovic, Cedar Cliff
Second team — Vivian Cavataio, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Kate Berra, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Alaina Ceo, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Kathryn Sansom, Cedar Cliff
Keystone Division
First team — Gracen Nutt, Mechanicsburg
First team — Courtney Foose, Mechanicsburg
First team — Jayden Eager, Mechanicsburg
First team — Emma Rizzutto, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Teagan Valente, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Makayla Schlosser, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Cassandra Williamson, Red Land
Second team — Johanna Sim, Red Land
Second team — Ava Lyijyen, Red Land
Honorable mention — Haylee Wishard, Red Land
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports