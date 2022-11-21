 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball

Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball: 4 local players earn All-Division Player of the Year honors

Four Sentinel-area players have corralled 2022 Mid-Penn All-Division Girls Volleyball Player of the Year honors.

The Mid-Penn revealed its all-division teams Monday and 37 players total received nods. Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt and Northern’s Shay Kolivoski earned outright Keystone and Colonial Division Player of the Year laurels while Trinity’s Sammi McAuliffe and Cumberland Valley’s Teaguen Reynolds shared the top honors in the Capital and Commonwealth Divisions.

Mechanicsburg head coach Kathryn Marquiss was also awarded Coach of the Year in the Keystone and CV skipper Caitlin Bodek earned co-Coach of the Year in the Commonwealth.

Here’s the complete list of local awardees.

Capital Division

First team — Olivia Hollen, Boiling Springs

First team — Sammi McAuliffe, Trinity

First team — Abigail McMullin, Trinity

First team — Adeline Woodward, Trinity

Second team — Ella Kilko, Boiling Springs

Second team — Kaitlyn Fassl, Boiling Springs

Second team — Jayda Gray, Trinity

Second team — Jess Minnick, Trinity

Second team — Melissa Zack, Trinity

Honorable mention — Jillian Strine, Boiling Springs

Honorable mention — Allie Aschenbrenner, Trinity

Colonial Division

First team — Shay Kolivoski, Northern

Second team — Chloe Hagenbuch, Big Spring

Second team — Kira Eisenberg, Big Spring

Second team — Jill Bender, Northern

Second team — Leah Youtzy, Northern

Honorable mention — Alyssa Trn, Shippensburg

Honorable mention — Laney Gilbert, Shippensburg

Commonwealth Division

First team — Teaguen Reynolds, Cumberland Valley

First team — Elliette Whittaker, Cumberland Valley

First team — Avah Lee, Cumberland Valley

First team — Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff

Second team — Madi Bogovic, Cedar Cliff

Second team — Vivian Cavataio, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Kate Berra, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Alaina Ceo, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Kathryn Sansom, Cedar Cliff

Keystone Division

First team — Gracen Nutt, Mechanicsburg

First team — Courtney Foose, Mechanicsburg

First team — Jayden Eager, Mechanicsburg

First team — Emma Rizzutto, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Teagan Valente, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Makayla Schlosser, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Cassandra Williamson, Red Land

Second team — Johanna Sim, Red Land

Second team — Ava Lyijyen, Red Land

Honorable mention — Haylee Wishard, Red Land

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

