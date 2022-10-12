Mechanicsburg girls volleyball feeds off team cohesion, support in sweep of Shippensburg

The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team used its Tuesday practice as a time to reflect and catch its breath from a rip-roaring five-set comeback win against Lower Dauphin Monday.

In Wednesday’s nonleague match with Shippensburg on their home floor, the Wildcats drew from the Tuesday practice, built up their team cohesion and stabilized their energy and momentum from Monday’s whirlwind affair. Fueled by the senior leadership of Gracen Nutt, who registered her 500th career kill Monday, Mechanicsburg seized the momentum from the first serve Wednesday and swept the Greyhounds 25-8, 25-20 and 25-19 to collect its 11th straight victory.

“We knew today wasn't going to be a similar game as Monday," Nutt said. "Obviously, they're two very different teams, but we were able to just use that kind of team cohesion and support and just go off of that win."

Mechanicsburg (12-1, 10-0 Keystone) raced out to a 10-1 lead in Game 1 and quickly extended it to 18-5.The Wildcats keyed on a rapid service pace for the early surge. Five Mechanicsburg aces filled the stat sheet in the first set.

“I think there was a huge emotional letdown after Monday, and everybody was kind of tired,” Mechanicsburg head coach Kathryn Marquiss said. “They did start really strong (tonight). That was a lot of fun. My goal for today, for one last match, was to get everybody off the bench, and I know that damages momentum, but it's a lot of fun to watch everybody play.”

With Mechanicsburg emptying the bench, the Greyhounds offered some resistance in the second set. Shippensburg (3-12, 1-9 Colonial) improved its communication on the floor and clamped down on the fixable mistakes from Game 1 to garner a 7-3 edge, and later, an 18-15 lead.

But the Wildcats clawed back, relying on their upperclassmen. Mechanicsburg knotted the second set at 19-19 and rode a pair of 3-0 runs. Shippensburg frequently substituted in the second set, which slowed down the Wildcats’ torrid pace and broke their rhythm.

Mechanicsburg managed to return to its Game 1 flow and stomped to a 12-4 advantage in the third set. The Greyhounds strung together a late spree, but the ‘Cats hung on for the match-clinching 25-19 triumph.

“We have a pretty deep bench and we were able to get a lot of younger girls in tonight, which is really exciting,” Nutt said. “I think even when they're in, it's just all about supporting one another even when we make a mistake, to just be like, ‘Hey, you got the next ball.’ I think that kind of helps with the pace of just making sure everyone's on top of it, being able to bounce back even when something bad happens.”

Nutt led the Wildcat effort Wednesday with team-highs of 13 kills and four aces. Jayden Eager collected 15 digs and Courtney Foose distributed 29 assists.

“At the beginning of this season, we focused a lot on team building," Nutt said, "and we did a lot of exercises to kind of come closer together and kind of understand each other on a deeper level. I think that's helped a lot not only on the court but off, too, because we have a deeper understanding for each other and our needs on the court and off the court and how we can help each other no matter what.”