Mechanicsburg girls volleyball aces its way to sweep of Carlisle

Strong serves and ball placement are two facets of the game the Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team knows it can control.

The Wildcats consistently emphasize both skills in practice and aim to execute them come match time. In Monday’s Mid-Penn Keystone meeting with backyard foe Carlisle, Mechanicsburg’s focus on its serves paid off.

The Wildcats buried 15 aces on their new-look Mechanicsburg gymnasium floor, including 10 in the first set alone, while four different players recorded service runs of 4-0 or more. The powerful serves propelled the Wildcats to a sweep of the Herd — their fourth straight — by scores of 25-6, 25-20 and 25-12.

“This past week at practice,” Mechanicsburg junior setter Courtney Foose said, “we worked on serving the whole time and serve receive to try and narrow that down because serving is the one part that you can fully control.”

Foose and senior Gracen Nutt were the catalysts to the ‘Cats’ service game, pocketing five aces each. Foose kickstarted the string of troubling serves by opening the first set on a 6-0 service run. Nutt followed with a 3-0 spurt — all three points coming off aces — and Jayden Eager collected another pair.

Mechanicsburg (5-1, 4-0 Keystone) sprinted to a 17-3 advantage and sealed off the Game 1 win on a Foose ace and 3-0 service run.

“We have really great momentum,” Foose said, “and each game that keeps getting better and better. We had a great game against Lower Dauphin (earlier in the season) and that momentum keeps bringing us in, and we keep lifting each other up.”

The team connectivity was on full display in the second set as Carlisle (0-7, 0-4) punched back. The Herd jumped to a 6-4 edge before an Emma Rizzutto 7-0 service spree mellowed the ‘Cats’ collective nerves and the Herd saw their lead turn to a six-point deficit at 12-6. The Herd tightened the Wildcat edge at 17-13 and 21-18 but couldn’t quite muster up the fight to claw back.

“I think their communication picked up a lot,” Mechanicsburg head coach Kathryn Marquiss said of the ‘Cats’ charge back, “and that was all it took.”

Cassie Diehl netted two aces in the second set and strung together a 4-0 service run for the Herd. Jessica Fletcher added a 3-0 tear at the end of the set in Carlisle’s comeback attempt.

“They figured it out,” Carlisle head coach Rome Oliver said of the Herd. “I told them from the beginning, this program always has a good team, and they're gonna start hard. They're gonna come out and start from the beginning. I think it was a little bit of a shock at first, and then in the second one, they were way more pumped up for it. And that's what it was. The whole team was ready to go.”

The Wildcats polished off the sweep just as they had in the first set: an emphasis on serving. Rizzutto compiled another 5-0 service run, as Mechanicsburg quickly built up its lead to 13-5 and 19-10. Kills from multiple players and a service error from Carlisle capped the victory.

Nutt led all players with 11 kills while Foose piled up 34 assists. Eager paced the Wildcats with 19 digs.

“I think we have more girls on the court that really want to win,” Marquiss said in comparison to last season, where Mechanicsburg punched its ticket to the District 3 postseason for the first time since 2015. “They’re willing to do what it takes, and I think that's the difference.”