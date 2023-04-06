The Carlisle and Mechanicsburg boys volleyball teams had engaged in a tug of war in the second set of a nonleague match Thursday, tying the score at 13, 14, 15 and 16.

Then Carlisle’s Luke Fischer brought the boom.

With an assist in front of the net, Fischer pounded a kill just over the outstretched fingertips of two Mechanicsburg defenders. The kill gave Carlisle a 17-16 lead and sparked a 3-0 run that swung the momentum back in the Herd’s direction. Carlisle maintained the newfound energy and held off Mechanicsburg for a 25-22 second-set win.

The heart-racing game two victory was paired with a 25-22 first-set win and match-clinching 25-19 third, as the Herd swept the Wildcats at Gene Evans Gymnasium.

“Tonight, (Luke) took it upon himself,” Carlisle head coach Drew Kalbach said. “It seemed like he had a chip on his shoulder and that really shined through in just how he was taking swings — big swings on big plays and in very pivotal moments in the match where he stepped up big. It's just who Luke is. The kid competes.”

Fischer’s second-set spark was a sliver of the sophomore’s contributions Thursday. With Carlisle and Mechanicsburg sparring in a third set similar to the second, Fischer delivered another kill that broke a 17-17 tie and launched a 4-0 spurt for the Herd.

Carlisle (4-2) never trailed after that and rode a 6-2 run to close out the match. Fittingly, Fischer scored the final point.

“I was coming off an injury a little bit, just getting back into the feel (of things),” Fischer said. “We were missing Dom (Kole), one of our bigger players, who has lot of kills. I just wanted to step up tonight and was just working my hardest.”

The Herd had put the ‘Cats up against the wall after the first set. Junior Wyatt Colestock spurred Carlisle’s opening-game victory from the service line, authoring 3-0 and 5-0 runs.

After the Herd raced out to a 7-2 lead, Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Murlatt countered with a 4-0 service run and drew the Wildcats within three at 10-7. Mechanicsburg closed the gap to one at 12-11, but a late 5-1 surge from Carlisle pushed away the ‘Cats.

“Game one, I felt like we were in control,” Kalbach said. “There wasn't any point where I felt like I needed to even call a timeout even when it got tight. It's a lot of trust in our guys to bring the ball back to our side and score some points. I did talk to our guys after that in the first game, especially I thought there were a couple of lapses where we’d build a lead and then we gave that lead back.”

Mechanicsburg (2-4) made a habit of applying pressure in the later sets. In game two, Carlisle’s lead held at 22-17 to see the ‘Cats claw back at 23-22. The Herd jumped to a 5-1 run to start the third set, and the Wildcats knotted the score at 8-8.

Mechanicsburg was without senior setter Noah DeLong due to injury. Murlatt has stepped into his role, and other underclassmen have adjusted to theirs.

“It was just coming and going in sways,” Mechanicsburg head coach Jacob Heck said. “At times, it felt like we had complete control and we were gonna cruise to the end. And then other times, it felt like nothing was working out. … We've had to shuffle around and fill some spots since Noah got hurt. It's been great to see some of those younger guys come in and fill spots.”

Throughout Thursday’s battle, Carlisle relied on its brotherhood.

“There's a tight bond between a lot of these guys, and the energy, you can see it between all of them after every play,” Fischer said. “It's just really exciting to be a part of.”

Boys Volleyball: 5 players to watch during the 2023 season Wyatt Colestock, jr., MB, Carlisle Colestock emerged in Carlisle’s late-season push to the District 3 Class 3A playoffs last year, replacing the then-injured Max Barr as the main offensive source. The Herd qualified for the postseason for the first since 2008 last spring and Colestock will be one of the familiar faces looking to guide Carlisle back to that mark. Tyler Quinn, sr., L, Cumberland Valley Considered one of the undervalued positions by head coach Terry Ranck, Quinn’s impact was felt on parts of the floor last spring. The libero racked up a team-leading 350 digs and served 18 aces and 15 assists on the offensive side as a junior. He was a key player in helping the Eagles attain District 3 3A silver-medal status and a PIAA tournament berth. Thomas Smith, sr., S, Cumberland Valley The quarterback behind the Eagles’ 2022 postseason run, Smith will once again be CV’s signal caller this spring. Smith compiled 716 assists last year and played his part in the service game with 24 aces. He finished the year with an additional 68 digs and 24 kills. Noah DeLong, sr., S, Mechanicsburg DeLong had his name in all corners of the stat sheet last spring, but played the largest role on the Wildcat attack with 541 assists and 56 kills. He paired the offensive production with 96 digs and 28 blocks on the defensive side of the net. One of a handful returning upperclassmen this year, DeLong looks to pilot Mechanicsburg back to the District 3 postseason. Jake Eby, sr., OH, Northern Eby was the catalyst to Northern’s offense last spring, when the Polar Bears advanced to the District 3 2A quarterfinals, and looks to draw a similar outcome in 2023. His efforts helped Northern land a 9-9 record on the year and himself a Keystone All-Division Second Team nod.