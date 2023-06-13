NEFFSVILLE — As Andrew Duncan’s kill ricocheted off the arms of a Parkland defender, punctuating a 25-23 third-set win for Cumberland Valley, the Eagles' supporters rose to their feet with applause while the CV bench erupted with a burst of energy.

The Game 3 win felt like the Eagles had turned the page after dropping the first two sets of Tuesday’s PIAA Class 3A boys volleyball semifinal at Manheim Township High School. Parkland had stormed back in the first set for a 28-26 victory and coasted to a 25-14 decision in Game 2.

But the momentum the Trojans’ built in the first and second games resurfaced in the fourth. Parkland sprung to a 16-4 lead, and despite some pushback from CV, maintained its composure to a secure a 25-16 fourth-set win and clinch a 3-1 victory.

The Trojans (22-0) will meet the winner of Central York and Shaler in Saturday’s championship at Penn State’s Recreation Building. First serve is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

“I think (the first-set comeback) could have turned the tide, for sure,” CV head coach Terry Ranck said. “(Parkland) pulling it out gave them a lot of momentum going into game two. Their kids were probably a little bit more relaxed than we were, but through game one, both teams were so nervous. You could just see it.”

Parkland changed the trajectory in the first set by overcoming a 24-21 deficit, forging four straight points and hurdling the Eagles at 25-24. The teams traded points until the 26th tally when Parkland uncorked a kill and snatched the set victory with a CV error.

Errors hampered the District 3 champions throughout. CV (20-1) attempted 98 kills and faulted on 33. Additionally, seven serves either hit the net or flew past the boundary.

The Eagles cleaned up the misfires in the third set, pulling away from a stalemate that was tied through the 23rd point. But the self-inflicted wounds returned in the fourth as Parkland mounted its 12-point lead at 16-4.

“I thought that that might flip the switch,” Ranck said of the third game, “and then we just went right back to not being able to get out of our own way. And it’s really tough because they have to do that. That’s on them. They have to figure it out as an athlete how they get themselves out of that.”

A plethora of CV errors contributed to lengthy Parkland runs. The Trojans manufactured a 6-0 blitz in the second set and a 7-0 tear in the fourth with other runs consisting of four or five points at a time.

“I was hoping and hoping that we would pull that thing out,” Ranck said, “and then we just gave up two big runs, which we have never done this year. … It was just us beating ourselves.”

Despite the ebbs and flows, CV never folded. The third-set win was a product of the no-quit mentality, with Brennen Levis and Duncan paving the way behind a cluster of kills.

Levis amassed 16 kills across the match to lead CV while Duncan pocketed nine. Thomas Smith and Tyler Quinn also shined in their last match in red and white, distributing 40 assists and collecting 18 digs, respectively.

Tuesday’s semifinal appearance was CV’s first since 2008. The 2023 Eagles established a model for the program's future.

“I just love these kids, and they've worked their butts off all year long,” Ranck said. “They'll eventually look back on it and realize their accomplishments and things like that. But right now, this one hurts.”

Photos: Cumberland Valley holds off William Tennent in PIAA 3A boys volleyball opener