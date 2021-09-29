HS Girls Volleyball: York Suburban tops Trinity in a 5-set bout between top-ranked teams

Undefeated York Suburban traveled to Trinity for a girls volleyball match against the defending state Class 2A champions and outlasted the Shamrocks for a 3-2 win with game scores of 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, and 15-4 between two of the area’s top teams.

Tied at two games each, both teams made conscious efforts to get the ball to their two aces, the Trojans’ Eliana Rodgers (26 kills) and the Shamrocks’ Lauren Trumpy (17 kills). But Trinity fell behind 4-0 on several physical and mental errors before it could get Trumpy onto the court.

“Nothing went right for us in that fifth game,” said Shamrocks coach John Barrick, “but I have to give our kids credit, as they battled the No. 1 team in the state in Class 3A in the first four games.”

Trinity took the first game, punctuated by a Trumpy kill, as the Trojans tried to settle into a rotation while missing their top outside hitter, Eliana Rodgers.

“We were missing our top outside hitter, who had been our libero recently,”York Suburban coach Sonia Guyer said. “So it took us some time to settle in and find our rotation. Eliana (Rodgers) is a stud, and she is so enjoyable to watch. Grace Hare settled in and took over the court, handling serves and setting our hitters. She was very good tonight.”