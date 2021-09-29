HS Girls Volleyball: York Suburban tops Trinity in a 5-set bout between top-ranked teams

Undefeated York Suburban traveled to Trinity for a girls volleyball match against the defending state Class 2A champions and outlasted the Shamrocks for a 3-2 win with game scores of 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, and 15-4 between two of the area’s top teams.
Tied at two games each, both teams made conscious efforts to get the ball to their two aces, the Trojans’ Eliana Rodgers (26 kills) and the Shamrocks’ Lauren Trumpy (17 kills). But Trinity fell behind 4-0 on several physical and mental errors before it could get Trumpy onto the court.
“Nothing went right for us in that fifth game,” said Shamrocks coach John Barrick, “but I have to give our kids credit, as they battled the No. 1 team in the state in Class 3A in the first four games.”
Trinity took the first game, punctuated by a Trumpy kill, as the Trojans tried to settle into a rotation while missing their top outside hitter, Eliana Rodgers.
“We were missing our top outside hitter, who had been our libero recently,”York Suburban coach Sonia Guyer said. “So it took us some time to settle in and find our rotation. Eliana (Rodgers) is a stud, and she is so enjoyable to watch. Grace Hare settled in and took over the court, handling serves and setting our hitters. She was very good tonight.”
In a match where every point mattered, both teams handled the intensity level and the pressure. For Trinity, the Minnick sisters, Jena and Jess, were all over the court. Ryanne Whiteman provided a calming presence and seemed to be everywhere on the court. Trumpy intimidated as the tallest player on the court, but a talented trio of Trojan 6-footers hit well and gave the Shamrocks fits. Rodgers, Hare and Zoe Haines played a factor in games four and five for the Trojans.
A run of service by Amanda Sargen gave the Trojans a lead in game two. York Suburban trailed 12-8 before she stepped out of the service box, but the Trojans took a 13-12 lead and carried it to tie the match at one apiece.
Game three was close throughout, a four-point Shamrock lead was the largest at 5-1, but the Trojans battled back to tie the game at 24 and closed off the game with a block by Haines and Rodgers on Trumpy.
Trinity led by at least one point throughout game four and won the game on a Trumpy dink to the middle of the court.
“This was state match performance-wise,” Guyer said. “We knew they would be a match for us. Everything I asked them to do, they did tonight. I just ask them to outwork everybody. They just come to work every night and all I ask them to do is work hard and stay humble.”
“We schedule a match like this because if we want to win again, we need to play matches like this,” Barrick said. “We were right there until the final game. We need matches like this. Our seniors led the way but we need to get the seniors to show our underclassmen the way, so we don’t freeze in the spotlight.”