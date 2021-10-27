HS Girls Volleyball: Mechanicsburg's 'shift of attitude' propels Wildcats into District 3 postseason

Around this time last year, juniors Gracen Nutt and Jayden Eager were swishing 3-pointers, driving to the hoop and practicing their shots from the free-throw line at preseason open gyms in anticipation of the high school girls basketball season.

One year later, they’re still squeaking their shoes on the Mechanicsburg High School hardwood, but in a different capacity.

Basketball will have to wait at least another few days.

That’s because Nutt and Eager, and the remainder of the Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team stamped their collective ticket to the District 3 Class 4A postseason, scheduled to open Thursday with first-round action. The Wildcats join a seven-team Sentinel-area field that spans across three classifications and includes Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, Red Land and reigning state champion Trinity.

“It's so cool to feel now what it's like to be able to say, ‘Oh yeah, I'm missing basketball because my team is going to the postseason,’” Nutt said, “because it’s feeling that I've never had before.”

Mechanicsburg’s success didn’t grow overnight. Prior to the arrival of fourth-year head coach Kat Marquiss, the Wildcat program endured a bulk of losing seasons. And even when Marquiss took the reins of the program, it wasn’t as simple as a flip of the switch. Mechanicsburg forged an overall record of 14-36 in the first three years under her direction.

But Marquiss began laying the framework of bringing competitive volleyball back to Mechanicsburg. The blueprint not only included working and practicing with her team in season, but it also encouraged involvement in club volleyball in the offseason and even gauging interest at the middle school level.

The Wildcats concluded their 2020 campaign with a 3-11 record. This fall, they’ve more than tripled their win total, entering Thursday’s first round, a battle with undefeated Elizabethtown, at 12-5.

“A lot of that I believe has to do with the fact that we got girls interested in volleyball last year,” Marquiss said, “to the point that they decided to play club. So, our season is so short, and it seems like we don't have time to train individuals as much, so with club, they get those extra touches, and they get that extra time. … A lot of it, too, was just the attitude, there's been a shift in attitude on our team. And that has made a huge difference.”

Marquiss has also implemented more of a family culture, attributing much of the ‘Cats’ lack of postseason experience in recent years due to players playing more singularly rather than as a group.

Nutt and Eager took notice of the paradigm shift. It’s bolstered the team’s cohesion as a whole, they said.

“We’ve done a lot of team building, and we’ve all come together,” Eager said. “We work so well together.”

It’s another piece to the attitude shift Marquiss spoke of.

“It was my goal, so I'm not sure if I'm seeing it for real or pretending I'm seeing it, but having a growth mindset [as a team],” Marquiss said. “And my goal has really been to get them to see that every person on the team is important to the team. And I feel I’ve seen that shift a bit in the way that they play together, work together, increasing how hard they're willing to work for each other.”

It’s translated to the connection Nutt and Eager share on the court, too, at their outside and middle-hitter positions. While it didn’t take much, with the pair being long-time best friends, the rejuvenated culture boosted their statistics.

Raised on volleyball, sisters Jena and Jessica Minnick aim for second state title with Trinity After leading Trinity to its first ever state title last fall, sisters Jena and Jessica Minnick return this season in hopes of a repeat volleyball championship via the synergy and oneness they share.

Nutt leads the Wildcats with 159 kills while Eager paces the team with 105 digs.

“Jayden and I, I think, just connect really well,” Nutt said. “I think we're always on the same page, and it's really great that her and I are together on the court all the time because I think we just get each other and know what to do, not only with each other, but with everyone else, and I think us being on that same kind of page has been really beneficial for our team because it's not on one person to lead the team.”

Thursday’s bout, aside from presenting an unbeaten No. 3-seeded Bears squad, provides the test of unfamiliarity. The No. 14 Wildcats, on top of their lack of postseason experience, face an outfit they’ve never seen before.

They’re eager for the challenge. They’ve absorbed an underdog-type mentality and aim to lean on their team synergy in Thursday’s match.

“I would definitely say I'm confident, and we're going into this against all odds,” Eager said. “We know we [may not] have a high chance of winning, but we're all gonna put our 100% effort forward and try our hardest.”

“There's a lot of really hard workers on the team that want to be on that court,” Marquiss said, “and will want to do the best that they can. If we can get everyone on the court to do that, I think we’ll play really well.”

Girls volleyball at a glance

Class 4A

No. 16 Cedar Cliff at No. 1 Cumberland Valley: The regular-season series belonged to the Eagles, who swept the Colts in a combined six games. CV’s only loss came in the Eagle Dome against Chambersburg. Cedar Cliff’s marquee win was against the Wildcats.

Class 3A

No. 15 Big Spring at No. 2 York Suburban: The Bulldogs enter Thursday’s match having won three of their last four, including victories over district championship hopefuls Mechanicsburg and Boiling Springs. York Suburban poses a grueling test having handed the defending state champion Shamrocks their lone loss of the season.

No. 11 Red Land at No. 6 West York: Red Land is rolling. The Patriots clinched themselves a postseason bid by rattling off seven wins in their last eight regular-season matches. West York won’t go without a fight, however, only dropping a pair of matches to York Suburban and one to Spring Grove.

Class 2A

No. 6 Boiling Springs at No. 3 Delone Catholic (Tuesday): Under the direction of first-year head coach Amanda Stoey, Boiling Springs edged out Wyomissing for the final seat in the 2A bracket. Over the course of the regular season, the Bubblers sprang for three- and four-match win streaks. The Squires enter Tuesday’s tilt on a 12-match win streak.

No. 4 Littlestown or No. 5 Linville Hill Christian School at No. 1 Trinity (Nov. 4): The top seeding practically speaks for itself but, the Shamrocks are primed to be the toughest out in the 2A circuit. Trinity dropped just five sets across their 18-match regular season.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

