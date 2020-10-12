HS Girls Volleyball: Mattea Penner's 12 kills boosts Big Spring to first win of season in sweep of Mechanicsburg

Big Spring’s found itself in a couple tight losses and some 3-0 sweeps.

The Bulldogs finally flipped the script Monday night, sweeping Mechanicsburg on the Wildcats’ home court 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-19) for their first win of the season.

“It felt really great,” said Bulldogs junior hitter Mattea Penner on the phone, who finished with 12 kills, six digs and an ace. “I think it boosted our confidence a lot.”

“Yes, I think the girls really needed this win,” head coach Cara Rhone said. “The last year I think I started 0-6 was the first year I took over the program, which was eight years ago. … The girls being flexible, being able to adapt is beyond what I expected from them.”

Perhaps the tough competition and narrow defeats helped foster a resiliency, one that was on display twice on the road.

Big Spring jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second set, only to watch it wither away quickly thanks to a 12-3 Wildcats run that featured numerous aces — one of the few bright spots all night for Mechanicsburg. With the set teetering, Big Spring put together a series of volleys to slowly chip away and eventually retake the lead.