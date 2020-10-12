HS Girls Volleyball: Mattea Penner's 12 kills boosts Big Spring to first win of season in sweep of Mechanicsburg

Big Spring’s found itself in a couple tight losses and some 3-0 sweeps.
The Bulldogs finally flipped the script Monday night, sweeping Mechanicsburg on the Wildcats’ home court 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-19) for their first win of the season.
“It felt really great,” said Bulldogs junior hitter Mattea Penner on the phone, who finished with 12 kills, six digs and an ace. “I think it boosted our confidence a lot.”
“Yes, I think the girls really needed this win,” head coach Cara Rhone said. “The last year I think I started 0-6 was the first year I took over the program, which was eight years ago. … The girls being flexible, being able to adapt is beyond what I expected from them.”
Perhaps the tough competition and narrow defeats helped foster a resiliency, one that was on display twice on the road.
Big Spring jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second set, only to watch it wither away quickly thanks to a 12-3 Wildcats run that featured numerous aces — one of the few bright spots all night for Mechanicsburg. With the set teetering, Big Spring put together a series of volleys to slowly chip away and eventually retake the lead.
Almost the same thing happened in the third set. Mechanicsburg threatened to take command, only for the Bulldogs (1-6, 0-5 Colonial) to pound the middle of the defense. Marlee Johnson’s kill right at the 10-foot line to make it 21-17 effectively finalized a second straight comeback.
“They just need to believe in themselves sometimes,” Rhone said.
Johnson finished with six kills, five digs and a block; Rylee Bloser added four aces, four kills and three digs; and Chloe Hickenbach dished out an impressive 29 assists with five digs, an ace and a kill. For the Wildcats: Emma Pietropola led with eight kills and three aces; Gracen Nutt added four aces, two kills and two blocks; and Kelsey Harshbarger knocked down five kills and an ace.
Mechanicsburg (1-5, 0-4 Colonial) hung around much of the night thanks to a dangerously effective service game. The Wildcats jumped ahead 2-0 on consecutive aces and routinely strung together miniruns with that part of their game.
“Mechanicsburg had really good servers, I will give them that,” Penner said.
But that was about all that was working for them. The defense was out of sync all night, routinely not in position or committing costly communication errors, particularly in the back row.
“We struggle to communicate,” ‘Cats head coach Kat Marquiss said on the phone. “They don’t talk to each other on the court. [Big Spring] dinked us to death.”
That the Bulldogs did. Attackers pounded the campfire area all night, either with soft-touch dinks over blockers or with velocity. It was part game plan and part in-game adjustment, the team said.
“I will give credit to our hitters, they have a really good eye for seeing those things,” Rhone said.
The exclamation point of the night came from 5-foot-8 Johnson. The junior buried an overpass overtop the defense to make it 21-17 in the third set and effectively iced the match.
“Definitely the one thing we’re trying to work with her is controlling,” Rhone said. “She loves to pound the ball. … Today, I think she did a good job keeping the ball in front of her.”
Mechanicsburg hits the road Tuesday to visit Red Land, which will turn around and head to Big Spring on Wednesday.
