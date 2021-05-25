HS Girls Volleyball: Jackie Orner resigns after 10 years as head coach at Cumberland Valley

Long-time Cumberland Valley girls volleyball coach Jackie Orner announced her resignation Tuesday.

Orner (150-26 in her career) led the Eagles for 10 years, earning numerous Mid-Penn and District 3 Class 3A titles, and state playoff honors.

“I have loved coaching at Cumberland Valley and feel honored and blessed to have worked with such amazing administrators, coaching staff, parents … and my athletes," Orner said in a statement posted to the school district website. "I am beyond proud of the awesome things they have done on the courts, but more importantly in the classroom and their communities. I have been a part of CV athletics as a parent and coach, and I know this is a special place. I feel honored to have been able to represent it.”

Orner served as the assistant men's volleyball coach and head gymnastics coach. She then took over as a JV coach for girls volleyball before moving over to the head coach for varsity.

She won PA Coach of the Year honors during her tenure as the head gymnastics coach, and coached gymnasts to district and state-level competitions and titles.