HS Girls Volleyball Highlights: Hershey sweeps Carlisle; Gracie Britten, Trinity dominate CD East
HS Girls Volleyball Highlights: Hershey sweeps Carlisle; Gracie Britten, Trinity dominate CD East

Volleyball 1.JPG
  • Hershey swept Carlisle 3-0 Tuesday in the Thundering Herd's season opener, but not without making it a tight 27-25, 25-22, 25-21 contest. Kayla Unger had a strong night for Carlisle, dishing out 15 assists to go along with eight digs and three aces. Avery Gallahue and Lauren Musser each had four kills.
  • Trinity routed CD East 3-0 (set wins: 25-8, 25-12, 25-7) thanks to eight kills, two blocks and two aces from Gracie Britten. The Shamrocks had balance on offense, with five different players recording at least four kills, including Kendall Myers (7). Jena and Jessica Minnick had 15 and 12 assists, respectively.
  • Molly Biggs and Sarah Tilton each had five kills, but Boiling Springs fell 3-1 (set scores: 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21) to Bishop McDevitt. Biggs added four blocks in the effort.
2020 HS Girls Volleyball Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Sept. 29
