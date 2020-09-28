 Skip to main content
HS Girls Volleyball Highlights: Boiling Springs swept by Greencastle-Antrim
  • Molly Biggs had four kills and three blocks to pace Boiling Springs, which lost its season opener Monday 3-0 at Greencastle-Antrim. Olivia Hollen added three aces in the loss.
