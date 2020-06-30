HS Girls Volleyball: Cleaning, spacing, small-group workouts focus for Cumberland Valley in attempt to mitigate risk

“The physical contact doesn’t impact volleyball much since we are a non-contact sport,” Cumberland Valley head coach Jackie Orner said through email. “We will not have contact celebrations like hand shaking before or after matches, high-fives, fist bumps, etc. We will not be switching sides of the court or changing benches.

“The only exchange is the ball, which we will look to incorporate a three ball exchange during games like they use in college, which allows balls to be cleaned off before every serve.”

Special care will have to be taken with athletes, coaches, staff and, possibly in the future, fans and other outside attendees. As it stands right now, no spectators are allowed on the premises as per Wolf’s guidelines.

This may be especially true for high school volleyball, which is solely indoors.

“We are following the universal guidelines, but specific indoor considerations are: no locker rooms, athletes providing their own hydration [no water fountains], spacing of players and their belongings at all times, small group instruction, frequent hand washing, cleaning of volleyballs, gyms only being used by our team, intensified cleaning, disinfection and ventilation of facility and playing outdoors when possible during summer training,” Orner said.