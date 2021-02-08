HS Girls Volleyball: Campus location a big reason Cumberland Valley's Kara Lehman committed to UNC-Greensboro

An opportunity to play and strong academics are certainly important when high school athletes pick a college, but location never hurts either.

Like being within driving distance of the mountains, or a few hours away from the beach. Or being right between both, the perfect situation for Kara Lehman.

The Cumberland Valley setter committed to the University of North Carolina-Greensboro women's volleyball team Jan. 29. The location of the campus — just about in the center of North Carolina, two hours away from the mountain and three hours away from a beach — was hugely important for Lehman, among other factors.

"Everything I was looking for in a college lined up with UNCG: large enrollment, warmer climate, beautiful campus, expansive major and career opportunities, and competitive volleyball program," Lehman said via email.

She said she had interest from other schools, but UNCG was the best fit for her. And even though she couldn't meet the team in person because of the pandemic, she had a little help getting familiar with what UNCG had to offer.