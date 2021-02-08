HS Girls Volleyball: Campus location a big reason Cumberland Valley's Kara Lehman committed to UNC-Greensboro

An opportunity to play and strong academics are certainly important when high school athletes pick a college, but location never hurts either.
Like being within driving distance of the mountains, or a few hours away from the beach. Or being right between both, the perfect situation for Kara Lehman.
The Cumberland Valley setter committed to the University of North Carolina-Greensboro women's volleyball team Jan. 29. The location of the campus — just about in the center of North Carolina, two hours away from the mountain and three hours away from a beach — was hugely important for Lehman, among other factors.
"Everything I was looking for in a college lined up with UNCG: large enrollment, warmer climate, beautiful campus, expansive major and career opportunities, and competitive volleyball program," Lehman said via email.
She said she had interest from other schools, but UNCG was the best fit for her. And even though she couldn't meet the team in person because of the pandemic, she had a little help getting familiar with what UNCG had to offer.
"I was l lucky to have visited the campus pre-COVID and to recently meet the girls via Zoom," Lehman said. "After committing, all of the team and commits in my class reached out personally to me and I immediately felt a part of the family. Although communication was limited to over the phone and Zoom, I was impressed by everything that the coaching staff did to provide me with information about UNCG, their team values and what to expect next year.
"For example, Coach [Corey] Carlin gave me a walking video tour of the campus and had me meet with their academic coach and strength and conditioning coach via Zoom. On campus, I really like the athletic facilities and their close proximity to the dorms where all of the athletes stay."
Lehman said she plans to major in mathematics, but isn't sure what she would like to do after graduation for a future career.
She was a pivotal part of the Eagles' squad last fall, earning All-Sentinel First Team honors while reaching a career milestone, 1,500 assists (240 added last season), while also recording 97 kills and 31 aces for what is perennially one of the best teams in the Mid-Penn every year.
The Spartans, led by seventh-year head coach Carlin, are 0-3 on the season thus far going into Monday's contest against Mercer. They play in the Southern Conference.
