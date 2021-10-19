HS Girls Volleyball: A Q&A with Mechanicsburg's Gracen Nutt

Gracen Nutt knows a thing or two about volleyball.

At the conclusion of last year’s pandemic-shortened season, the Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team mustered a 3-11 record. This fall, the Wildcats have flipped the script and roared to an 12-4 showing, placing them on the inner-portion of the District 3 playoff window in Class 4A.

And much of Mechanicsburg’s success is due in part to Nutt, who’s padded the stat sheet in all facets of the game.

Despite her dominance on the hardwood, there’s more to Nutt than serving an occasional ace or sending a screaming kill over the net.

Nutt recently took time to answer some questions for The Sentinel.

Question: As a team, you guys have made a big jump from last year. What’s made this team so special?

Answer: So, I think last year, one of the main things was basically COVID. Our season definitely wasn't normal. And obviously we didn't have a great record, but this year, a lot of girls from last year came back, and I think this year was a lot about getting patient not only in volleyball, but also in building the team culture and working for each other. And that’s been really good for the environment and making a good team culture, where we work together and for each other.

Q: If you could pinpoint one thing or a couple things, what would you say has led to you individual success this season?

A: My first year of club season was actually this past year, and I think going to a club team was really beneficial for me where I learned leadership skills and also just the main points of the game and learning some more dynamics. And I think that club season was really helpful for me, but (also) for all the girls — just being a leader and helping each other and trying to work hard to make everybody better and also getting more skilled myself.

Q: You also play basketball. Is there anything you feel you’ve been able to transition to the volleyball court from the basketball court?

A: So, especially for high school basketball, CMac (Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister) is really big about team culture and working as a team and having a good relationship, and also just putting everything we have out on the court every single game. And I think having that dynamic for basketball has helped on the volleyball court because obviously, it's a team effort, and bringing that for basketball has helped to build more of a team connection and having everyone work hard for every single point of every single match and that we all know we're giving our hardest and trying to help everyone succeed.

Q: Being a junior this year, in what ways have you taken on a leadership-type role?

A: So, obviously, we have three seniors on the team, and there are also huge benefits to having some good leaders, but ever since I was little, I've always kind of taken on some leadership roles. I think that I'm very outspoken and love to help others, so having my hard work ethic and also knowledge of the game, I think it's really helpful, not only for our other leaders, but then for the younger girls — just helping guide them in the right direction and helping them to work hard and succeed is really important to me.

Q: What’s your favorite memory of your high school volleyball career to this point?

A: Probably this year, in our second game of the season, it was our Lower Dauphin game, and we beat them in three (3-0), and that was a really fun night because that was one of our first major wins of my entire high school career because we haven't really been successful up until this year. So, we swept Lower Dauphin in three in one of our early games in the season, and that was really exciting. And then, obviously, the bus ride after was also really fun and a great memory because we were all so excited.

Q: If you could meet one professional athlete, dead or alive, who would it be?

A: I might have to go Serena Williams, just because she’s pretty legendary, such a great athlete, and I admire how hard of a worker she is, and how much of a role model she is for so many young women athletes. And I think just having a conversation with her, being able to sit down with her would be really cool.

Q: If you were on a stranded island and you could bring one teammate with you, who would it be and why would you pick them?

A: Jayden Eager, for sure. Jayden and I both play basketball and volleyball together and we’ve been friends for as long as I can remember. She’s always so hilarious, always has the right thing to say and I think I’d definitely take her not only for the laughs, but I also think we could try and survive together.

Q: Years down the line, you have the opportunity to land your dream job, what is that dream job?

A: Working in a pharmacy. My main goal is to go to a six-year pharmacy school, so my main goal would be to land a good job and be working as a pharmacist, and I've been wanting to do that for a while now because I have always had an interest in the medical field. I also know being a pharmacist can help a lot of people in getting the right drugs they need and not necessarily helping people, firsthand, such as hospital, but frankly, that has always been a really big interest of mine, so that would definitely be my goal.

Q: If you could turn back time, what historical event would you want to witness?

A: I might have to go back to the Civil Rights Movement honestly, because even from history class and honestly now, the Civil Rights Movement is so interesting to me, and learning about all the different perspectives and seeing how it's played a role in today's society and in the past. I think it'd be really cool to see firsthand, witness all the speeches and the movements that occurred during that time period.

Q: What’s one interesting or unique fact about you that probably most people don’t know?

A: One interesting fact is that I have a little kitten, and I bought her for my birthday, and her name is Georgia because when I'm older, I want to move to Georgia and have family down there. So, a lot of people don't know that.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.