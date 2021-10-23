 Skip to main content
HS Girls Volleyball

HS Girls Volleyball: 7 local teams qualify for 2021 District 3 playoffs

Trinity Boiling Springs Volleyball 4

Boiling Springs' Olivia Hollen sets up a play during the second set of their Mid-Penn Capital game against Trinity at Trinity High School.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

The 2021 District 3 girls volleyball playoff brackets are set and seven Sentinel-area teams will take their respective aim at a district championship.

Here’s a look into the Sentinel-area field with locations, dates and times of each match.  

For the official list of power rankings and brackets, click here.

Class 4A

Schedule: First round, Thursday; Quarterfinals, Nov. 2; Semifinals, Nov. 4; Championship, Nov. 6.

Number of teams that qualified: 16

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 16 Cedar Cliff vs. No. 1 Cumberland Valley, Cumberland Valley High School, 7 p.m. … No. 14 Mechanicsburg vs. No. 3 Elizabethtown, Elizabethtown Area High School, 7 p.m.

Notes: Cumberland Valley (12-1) swept Cedar Cliff (7-7) in the teams’ pair of regular-season meetings … the Wildcats (12-5) face an undefeated Bears crew (16-0).

Class 3A

Schedule: First round, Thursday; Quarterfinals, Nov. 2; Semifinals, Nov. 4; Championship, Nov. 6.

Number of teams that qualified: 16

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 15 Big Spring vs. No. 2 York Suburban, York Suburban High School, 7 p.m. … No. 11 Red Land vs. No. 6 West York, West York Area High School, 7 p.m.

Notes: The Bulldogs (9-9) match up against an unbeaten York Suburban (17-0) team that topped reigning 2A state champion Trinity during the regular season … the Patriots (13-6) travel to face West York (19-3).

Class 2A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Nov. 2; Semifinals, Nov. 4; Championship, Nov. 6.

Number of teams that qualified: 6

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 6 Boiling Springs vs. No. 3 Delone Catholic, Delone Catholic High School, 7 p.m.

Semifinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 4 Littlestown or No. 5 Linville Hill Christian School vs. No. 1 Trinity, Trinity High School, 7 p.m.

Notes: The Bubblers (9-10) face a gritty Squires team (14-4) … the Shamrocks (16-1) host the winner of Littlestown (12-4) and Linville Hill (13-3) in the semifinals, beginning their quest back to a state crown.

Class 1A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Nov. 2; Semifinals, Nov. 4; Championship, Nov. 6.

Number of teams that qualified: 8

Local teams: none

Notes: Lititz Christian School holds the No. 1 seed.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

