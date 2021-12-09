HS Girls Volleyball: 6 local players receive all-state recognition

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams Wednesday and Thursday, recognizing six Sentinel-area athletes.

Cumberland Valley seniors Izzy Reisinger and Jordan Thompson were honored in the Class 4A team. Reisinger, an outside hitter, and Thompson, the Eagles libero, helped steer CV to a District 3 final appearance and eventually on to the state quarterfinal round. The Eagles finished their season with a 16-3 record.

Four Trinity seniors were named to the Class 2A team. Setter Jena Minnick, libero Ryanne Whiteman, defensive specialist Heather Seubert and outside hitter Olivia Zimmerman all received recognition. The Shamrocks came three sets shy of back-to-back state titles this fall but concluded their season with a 20-2 record and captured their third consecutive district crown.

