HS Girls Volleyball: 3 Sentinel-area athletes earn Mid-Penn All-Star Division Player of the Year honors

The Mid-Penn Conference released its 2021 girls volleyball all-star teams Monday and three Sentinel-area players earned Division Player of the Year honors.
Taking the top honors were Trinity’s Jena Minnick (Capital Division), Big Spring’s Mattea Penner (Colonial Division) and Cumberland Valley’s Izzy Reisinger (Commonwealth Division).
Here’s the complete list of Sentinel-area players who received all-star nods.
For the full list of Mid-Penn awardees click,
here.
First team — Jena Minnick, Trinity, sr.
First team — Ryanne Whiteman, Trinity, sr.
First team — Olivia Zimmerman, Trinity, sr.
First team — Heather Seubert, Trinity, sr.
Second team — Lexi Loudon, Boiling Springs, sr.
Second team — Sammi McAuliffe, Trinity, so.
Second team — Jessica Minnick, Trinity, so.
Second team — Adeline Woodward, Trinity, so.
Third team — Taylor Rice, Boiling Springs, sr.
Third team — Jillian Strine, Boiling Springs, jr.
Third team — Lauren Trumpy, Trinity, sr.
Colonial Division
First team — Mattea Penner, Big Spring, sr.
First team — Marlee Johnson, Big Spring, sr.
First team — Shay Kolivoski, Northern, jr.,
Second team — Jillian Bender, Northern, jr.
Third team — Mary McGregor, Northern.
Commonwealth Division
First team — Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff, jr.
First team — Abby Ziegler, Cumberland Valley, sr.
First team — Jordan Thompson, Cumberland Valley, sr.
First team — Izzy Reisinger, Cumberland Valley, sr.
Second team — Vivian Cavataio, Cedar Cliff, so.
Second team — Meghan Schraeder , Cedar Cliff, sr.
Second team — Anna Dravk, Cumberland Valley, sr.
Third team — Kathryn Sansom, Cedar Cliff, so.
Third team — Madi Bogovic, Cedar Cliff, fr.
Third team — Lindsay Ferguson, Cumberland Valley, sr.
Keystone Division
First team — Avery Gallahue, Carlisle, sr.
First team — Gracen Nutt, Mechanicsburg, jr.
First team — Ella Forsythe, Mechanicsburg, sr.
First team — Alexa Plever, Red Land, sr.
Second team — Brooke Denlinger, Carlisle, sr.
Second team — Courtney Foose, Mechanicsburg, so.
Second team — Jayden Eager, Mechanicsburg, jr.
Second team — Sarah Watson, Red Land, sr.
Second team — Jadeyn Snyder, Red Land, jr.
Third team — Myanna Kuntz-Green, Carlisle, jr.
Third team — Emma Martin, Mechanicsburg, sr.
Third team — Brenna Silvio, Red Land, sr.
Third team — Taylor Howard, Red Land, jr.
Photos: Allentown Central Catholic vs. Trinity PIAA Class 2A volleyball
Trinity Volleyball 11
Trinity's Melissa Zack, left, spikes the ball past Allentown Central Catholic's Elizabeth Trump, right, during the third set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal Tuesday in Lancaster.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity Volleyball 12
Trinity's bench cheers after scoring a point during the third set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal Tuesday against Allentown Central Catholic at Manheim Township High School, Lancaster.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity Volleyball 2
Trinity's Jess Minnick, left, hits the ball past Allentown Central Catholic's Milly Wolf, right, during the first set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal Tuesday at Manheim Township High School, Lancaster.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity Volleyball 3
Trinity's Sammi McAuliffe, left, and Olivia Zimmerman, right, try to block a shot at the net from Allentown Central Catholic's Reilly Blair, center, during the first set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal Tuesday at Manheim Township High School, Lancaster.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity Volleyball 4
Trinity's Grace D'Agostino, center, and Sammi McAuliffe, right, block a shot at the net from Allentown Central Catholic's Margaret Gill, left, during the first set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal Tuesday at Manheim Township High School, Lancaster.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity Volleyball 5
Trinity's Adeline Woodward, right, attempts to block a shot at the net from Allentown Central Catholic's Margaret Gill, left, during the first set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal Tuesday at Manheim Township High School, Lancaster.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity Volleyball 6
Trinity celebrates after defeating Allentown Central Catholic in the first set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal Tuesday at Manheim Township High School, Lancaster.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity Volleyball 7
Trinity Jena Minnick, left, sets up a play in the second set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal against Allentown Central Catholic Tuesday at Manheim Township High School in Lancaster.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity Volleyball 8
Trinity's Olivia Zimmerman, right, hits the ball past Allentown Central Catholic's Maren McGuire in the first set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal Tuesday at Manheim Township High School, Lancater.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity Volleyball 9
Trinity's Rayanne Whiteman hits a pass in the second set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal against Allentown Central Catholic Tuesday at Manheim Township High School, Lancaster.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity Volleyball 10
Trinity's Rayanne Whiteman celebrates after the team scores a point in the second set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal against Allentown Central Catholic Tuesday at Manheim Township High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity Volleyball 1
Trinity's Adeline Woodward, right, hits the ball past Allentown Central Catholic's Elizabeth Trump, left, and Maren McGuire, center, during the first set in a PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal Tuesday at Manheim Township High School, Lancaster.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Photos: Mechanicsburg at Elizabethtown District 3 Class 4A volleyball
Mechanicsburg's Gracen Nutt, back, hits the ball over the net from the from back of the court during the first set of their match against Elizabethtown in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match at Elizabethtown Area High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Emma Pietropola, back, attempts to block a shot from Elizabethtown's Kallee Locker during the first set in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match at Elizabethtown Area High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Courtney Foose, left, and Makayla Schlosser, right, try to block a shot at the net during the first set in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match against Elizabethtown at Elizabethtown Area High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Ella Forsythe, back, sets up a play during the first set in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match against Elizabethtown at Elizabethtown Area High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Elizabethtown's Elizabeth Kerin, left, hits the ball over the net and past Mechanicsburg's Makayla Schlosser during the first set in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match at Elizabethtown Area High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Elizabethtown's Angela Costa-Ouimet, left, spikes the ball past Mechanicsburg' Ella Forsythe, middle, and Jayden Eager, right, during the first set in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match at Elizabethtown Area High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gracen Nutt, right, spikes the ball past Elizabethtown's Chloe Merkt during the first set in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match at Elizabethtown Area High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Emma Pietropola, right, spikes the ball past Elizabethtown's Anna Mowrer during the first set in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match at Elizabethtown Area High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Emma Rizzutto, right, hits a pass during the second set in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match against Elizabethtown at Elizabethtown Area High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg celebrates after scoring a point during the second set in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match against Elizabethtown at Elizabethtown Area High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Jayden Eager, left, sets up a play in front of Elizabethtown's Kallee Locker, right, during the second set in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match at Elizabethtown Area High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!