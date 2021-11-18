 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HS Girls Volleyball

HS Girls Volleyball: 3 Sentinel-area athletes earn Mid-Penn All-Star Division Player of the Year honors

  • 0

The Mid-Penn Conference released its 2021 girls volleyball all-star teams Monday and three Sentinel-area players earned Division Player of the Year honors.

Taking the top honors were Trinity’s Jena Minnick (Capital Division), Big Spring’s Mattea Penner (Colonial Division) and Cumberland Valley’s Izzy Reisinger (Commonwealth Division).

Here’s the complete list of Sentinel-area players who received all-star nods.

For the full list of Mid-Penn awardees click, here.

Capital Division

First team — Jena Minnick, Trinity, sr.

First team — Ryanne Whiteman, Trinity, sr.

First team — Olivia Zimmerman, Trinity, sr.

First team — Heather Seubert, Trinity, sr.

Second team — Lexi Loudon, Boiling Springs, sr.

Second team — Sammi McAuliffe, Trinity, so.

Second team — Jessica Minnick, Trinity, so.

Second team — Adeline Woodward, Trinity, so.

People are also reading…

Third team — Taylor Rice, Boiling Springs, sr.

Third team — Jillian Strine, Boiling Springs, jr.

Third team — Lauren Trumpy, Trinity, sr.

PIAA Girls Volleyball: Trinity sweeps Allentown Central Catholic, punches ticket to state final
PIAA Girls Volleyball: Trinity returns to state semifinals with 3-0 quarterfinal win over New Hope-Solebury
PIAA Volleyball: Trinity turns away Central Cambria in first-round sweep
District 3 Girls Volleyball: Trinity, without Trumpy, sweeps Littlestown in Class 2A semifinal

Colonial Division

First team — Mattea Penner, Big Spring, sr.

First team — Marlee Johnson, Big Spring, sr.

First team — Shay Kolivoski, Northern, jr.,

Second team — Jillian Bender, Northern, jr.

Third team — Mary McGregor, Northern.

District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley sweeps Conestoga Valley, books trip to fifth straight semifinals
District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley holds off Cedar Cliff to advance to quarterfinals

Commonwealth Division

First team — Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff, jr.

First team — Abby Ziegler, Cumberland Valley, sr.

First team — Jordan Thompson, Cumberland Valley, sr.

First team — Izzy Reisinger, Cumberland Valley, sr.

Second team — Vivian Cavataio, Cedar Cliff, so.

Second team — Meghan Schraeder , Cedar Cliff, sr.

Second team — Anna Dravk, Cumberland Valley, sr.

Third team — Kathryn Sansom, Cedar Cliff, so.

Third team — Madi Bogovic, Cedar Cliff, fr.

Third team — Lindsay Ferguson, Cumberland Valley, sr.

Keystone Division

First team — Avery Gallahue, Carlisle, sr.

First team — Gracen Nutt, Mechanicsburg, jr.

First team — Ella Forsythe, Mechanicsburg, sr.

First team — Alexa Plever, Red Land, sr.

Second team — Brooke Denlinger, Carlisle, sr.

Second team — Courtney Foose, Mechanicsburg, so.

Second team — Jayden Eager, Mechanicsburg, jr.

Second team — Sarah Watson, Red Land, sr.

Second team — Jadeyn Snyder, Red Land, jr.

Third team — Myanna Kuntz-Green, Carlisle, jr.

Third team — Emma Martin, Mechanicsburg, sr.

Third team — Brenna Silvio, Red Land, sr.

Third team — Taylor Howard, Red Land, jr.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News