HS Girls Volleyball: 2021 season preview capsules
HS Girls Volleyball: 2021 season preview capsules

With girls volleyball players soon to take the court across the Midstate, here's a look into each of the Sentinel-area teams based on information provided by area coaches. 

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CV CD Volleyball 5.JPG

Cumberland Valley Izzy Reisinger hits a pass during the third set in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin Monday at Cumberland Valley High School.

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Ann McGinnis, 33rd season

Classification:  4A

Last year’s record:  3 - 8

Postseason: none

Key losses:  Natalie Uibel

Key returning players: Meghan Schraeder, sr.; Katie Quesenberry, jr.; Vivian Cavataio, so.; Ryan Kaercher, sr.; Megan Holmes, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Ava Rusignuolo, so; Kathryn Sansom, so.; Madilyn Bogovic, fr.

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: Caitlin Bodek, first season

Classification: 4A

Last year’s record: 13-4

Postseason: Loss to Hempfield in district semifinals

Key losses: Kara Lehman, Jania Robinson, Celia Haupt.

Key returning players (with graduating year): Izzy Reisinger, sr.; Anna Dravk, sr.; Abby Ziegler, sr.;  Jordan Thompson, sr.;  Eliette Whitaker, jr.

Newcomers to watch (with graduating year): Kate Berra, jr.;  Avah Lee, jr.; Teaguen Reynolds, jr.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Girls Volleyball Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, Oct 15 2020

Carlisle's Avery Gallahue celebrates a score with her team mates at Cedar Cliff High School Thursday evening.

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: Casey Hawbaker, second season 

Classification: 4A

Last year’s record:6-5

Postseason: none

Key losses: none

Key returning players: Avery Gallahue, sr.; Brooke Denlinger Libero, sr.; Sam Sharp, sr.; Myanna Kuntz-Green, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Kalissa Lopp, jr.

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Coach: Kat Marquiss, fourth season

Classification: 4A

Last year’s record: 3-11

Postseason: none

Key losses: none

Key returning players (with graduating year):  Ella Forsythe, sr.; Emma Martin, sr.; Emma Pietropola, sr.; Gracen Nutt, jr.; Jayden Eager, jr.

Newcomers to watch (with graduating year): Courtney Foose, so.; Emma Rizzutto, so.; Sarah Meyers, so.

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Chris Williamson

Classification: 3A

Last year: 6-9

Postseason: none

Key losses: No information provided

Key returning players: No information provided

Key newcomers: No information provided

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Trinity Boiling Springs Volleyball 4.JPG

Boiling Springs’ Lexi Loudon, right, hits the ball past Trinity’s Jena Minnick during the first set of their match in a Mid-Penn Capital game Wednesday evening at Boiling Springs High School.

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Coach: Amanda Stoey, first season

Classification:  2A

Last year’s record: 4-10

Postseason: none

Key losses: Braxton Guttshall, Cora Fries, Molly Biggs, Olivia Wolf, Sarah Tilton.

Key returning players (with graduating year):Emily Miller, sr.; Lexi Louden, sr.; Taylor Rice, sr.;  Michelle Lee, sr.; Jillian Strine, jr.; Olivia Hollen, so.

Newcomers to watch (with graduating year): Lily Mahan, jr.; Ella Kilko, so.; Kaitlyn Fassl, fr.; Delaney Lawyer, fr.

Trinity Shamrocks

Coach: John Barrick, 11th season

Classification:  2A

Last year’s record: 17-0

Postseason: PIAA Class 2A champions

Key losses: Gracie Britten, Kendall Myers.

Key returning players: Jena Minnick, sr.; Lauren Trumpy, sr.; Heather Seubert, sr.; Olivia Zimmerman, sr.; Jessica Minnick, so.; Ryanne Whiteman, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Sammi McAuliffe, so.; Adeline Woodward, so.; Abigail McMullin, so.; Jesslyn Ross, so.; Jayda Gray, fr.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring Bulldogs

Coach: Cara Rhone, ninth season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 7-9

Postseason: none

Key losses: Lauren Finkenbinder

Key returning players:  Mattea Penner, sr.; Marlee Johnson, sr.; Bailey Gutshall, sr.; Chloe Hagenbuch, jr.; Camryn Madden, jr.; Rylee Bloser, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Kira Eisenberg, fr.; Laylah Chestnut, fr.

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: Kelsi Ceriani, third season 

Classification: 4A

Last year: 8-8

Postseason: none

Key losses: no information provided

Key returning players: no information provided

Newcomers to watch: no information provided

Shippensburg Greyhounds

Coach: John Klenzing, fourth season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 2 - 12

Postseason: none

Key losses: Aspyn Keetch, Tianna Jackson, Brittany Martin, Sarah Fink.

Key returning players: Abby Brink, sr.; Laci Hoover, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Riley Hollar, jr.; Leah Rohr, jr.; Payton White, so.; Alyssa Trn, so.; Laney Gilbert, so.; Breanne Rotz, so.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

