HS Girls Volleyball: 2021 season preview capsules

With girls volleyball players soon to take the court across the Midstate, here's a look into each of the Sentinel-area teams based on information provided by area coaches.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Ann McGinnis, 33rd season
Classification: 4A
Last year’s record: 3 - 8
Postseason: none
Key losses: Natalie Uibel
Key returning players: Meghan Schraeder, sr.; Katie Quesenberry, jr.; Vivian Cavataio, so.; Ryan Kaercher, sr.; Megan Holmes, jr.
Newcomers to watch: Ava Rusignuolo, so; Kathryn Sansom, so.; Madilyn Bogovic, fr.
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: Caitlin Bodek, first season
Classification: 4A
Last year’s record: 13-4
Postseason: Loss to Hempfield in district semifinals
Key losses: Kara Lehman, Jania Robinson, Celia Haupt.
Key returning players (with graduating year): Izzy Reisinger, sr.; Anna Dravk, sr.; Abby Ziegler, sr.; Jordan Thompson, sr.; Eliette Whitaker, jr.
Newcomers to watch (with graduating year): Kate Berra, jr.; Avah Lee, jr.; Teaguen Reynolds, jr.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Casey Hawbaker, second season
Classification: 4A
Last year’s record:6-5
Postseason: none
Key losses: none
Key returning players: Avery Gallahue, sr.; Brooke Denlinger Libero, sr.; Sam Sharp, sr.; Myanna Kuntz-Green, jr.
Newcomers to watch: Kalissa Lopp, jr.
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Kat Marquiss, fourth season
Classification: 4A
Last year’s record: 3-11
Postseason: none
Key losses: none
Key returning players (with graduating year): Ella Forsythe, sr.; Emma Martin, sr.; Emma Pietropola, sr.; Gracen Nutt, jr.; Jayden Eager, jr.
Newcomers to watch (with graduating year): Courtney Foose, so.; Emma Rizzutto, so.; Sarah Meyers, so.
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Chris Williamson
Classification: 3A
Last year: 6-9
Postseason: none
Key losses: No information provided
Key returning players: No information provided
Key newcomers: No information provided
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Coach: Amanda Stoey, first season
Classification: 2A
Last year’s record: 4-10
Postseason: none
Key losses: Braxton Guttshall, Cora Fries, Molly Biggs, Olivia Wolf, Sarah Tilton.
Key returning players (with graduating year):Emily Miller, sr.; Lexi Louden, sr.; Taylor Rice, sr.; Michelle Lee, sr.; Jillian Strine, jr.; Olivia Hollen, so.
Newcomers to watch (with graduating year): Lily Mahan, jr.; Ella Kilko, so.; Kaitlyn Fassl, fr.; Delaney Lawyer, fr.
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: John Barrick, 11th season
Classification: 2A
Last year’s record: 17-0
Postseason: PIAA Class 2A champions
Key losses: Gracie Britten, Kendall Myers.
Key returning players: Jena Minnick, sr.; Lauren Trumpy, sr.; Heather Seubert, sr.; Olivia Zimmerman, sr.; Jessica Minnick, so.; Ryanne Whiteman, sr.
Newcomers to watch: Sammi McAuliffe, so.; Adeline Woodward, so.; Abigail McMullin, so.; Jesslyn Ross, so.; Jayda Gray, fr.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring Bulldogs
Coach: Cara Rhone, ninth season
Classification: 3A
Last year’s record: 7-9
Postseason: none
Key losses: Lauren Finkenbinder
Key returning players: Mattea Penner, sr.; Marlee Johnson, sr.; Bailey Gutshall, sr.; Chloe Hagenbuch, jr.; Camryn Madden, jr.; Rylee Bloser, sr.
Newcomers to watch: Kira Eisenberg, fr.; Laylah Chestnut, fr.
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Kelsi Ceriani, third season
Classification: 4A
Last year: 8-8
Postseason: none
Key losses: no information provided
Key returning players: no information provided
Newcomers to watch: no information provided
Shippensburg Greyhounds
Coach: John Klenzing, fourth season
Classification: 3A
Last year’s record: 2 - 12
Postseason: none
Key losses: Aspyn Keetch, Tianna Jackson, Brittany Martin, Sarah Fink.
Key returning players: Abby Brink, sr.; Laci Hoover, sr.
Newcomers to watch: Riley Hollar, jr.; Leah Rohr, jr.; Payton White, so.; Alyssa Trn, so.; Laney Gilbert, so.; Breanne Rotz, so.
