HS Girls Volleyball

HS Girls Volleyball: 2021 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-District 3 Class 3A and 4A honorees

CV SC Volleyball 6

Cumberland Valley's Isabella Reisinger spikes the ball over the net during the first set of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match against State College at Cumberland Valley High School.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its 2021 All-District 3 girls volleyball Class 3A and 4A honorees Friday morning. 

Amid the 60 recipients spanning across the two classifications, six Sentinel-area players received All-District nods (four in 4A and two in 3A). 

Here's the full list of honorees with local players highlighting the top of the list. 

CLASS 4A

Local recipients

First team: Izzy Reisinger (Cumberland Valley). 

Second team: Katie Quesenberry (Cedar Cliff). 

Third team: Jordan Thompson (Cumberland Valley), Abby Ziegler (Cumberland Valley). 

FIRST TEAM

Allie Cummings, Hempfield

Camille De LaTorre, Hempfield

Madeleine Forry, Exeter

Taylor Haupt, Ephrata

Kallee Locker, Elizabethtown           

Kassidy Means, Wilson

Izzy Reisinger, Cumberland Valley

Teha Shaw, Central York

Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown

Abbey Stiffler, Central York

SECOND TEAM

Anna Coulter, Hershey

Kara Davies, Central York

Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley

Ava Hunt, Northeastern

Airyanna Kline, Wilson

Joslene Morgan, Hempfield

Sarah Nichol, South Western

Cameryn Niedrowski, Wilson

Kya Rebert, South Western

Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff

THIRD TEAM

Ashley Donald, Waynesboro

Grace Farlow, Ephrata

Raelyn Johnson, Chambersburg

Sarah Journey, Manheim Township

Sofia Leaf, Governor Mifflin

Katherine Nutt, Hershey

Olivia Oppedisano, Dallastown

Jenna Gehris, Exeter

Jordan Thompson, Cumberland Valley

Abby Ziegler, Cumberland Valley

CLASS 3A

Local recipients

Third team: Marlee Johnson (Big Spring), Mattea Penner (Big Spring). 

FIRST TEAM

Jillian Avadanian, Berks Catholic

Kate Barbon, Berks Catholic

Alyssa Green, Twin Valley

Zoe Haines, York Suburban

Madison Knier, Manheim Central

Emma Lessick, Twin Valley

Eliana Rodgers, York Suburban

Maddie Ruhland, Spring Grove

Hailey Wolfe, Spring Grove

Naveah Wolfe, Spring Grove

SECOND TEAM

Laura Biegel, Twin Valley

Celeste Cook, Fleetwood

Addison Huber, Middletown

Olivia Jones, Berks Catholic

Emily Mullin, Lampeter Strasburg

Mylie Ormond, Spring Grove

Caroline Reedy, Berks Catholic

Julliet Simmet, Twin Valley

Lucy Stern, Garden Spot

Grace Stoltzfus, Manheim Central

THIRD TEAM

Lilly Bannister, Middletown

Campbelle Dayley, James Buchanan

Ella Deck, Lancaster Catholic

Marlee Johnson, Big Spring

Mattea Penner, Big Spring

Stephanie Pepe, Octorara

Anna Rainelli, Octorara

Rachel Swank, Northern Lebanon

Samantha White, Northern Lebanon

Delaney Yeakle, Schuylkill Valley

