HS Girls Volleyball: 2021 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-District 3 Class 3A and 4A honorees

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its 2021 All-District 3 girls volleyball Class 3A and 4A honorees Friday morning.
Amid the 60 recipients spanning across the two classifications, six Sentinel-area players received All-District nods (four in 4A and two in 3A).
Here's the full list of honorees with local players highlighting the top of the list.
CLASS 4A
Local recipients
First team: Izzy Reisinger (Cumberland Valley).
Second team: Katie Quesenberry (Cedar Cliff).
Third team: Jordan Thompson (Cumberland Valley), Abby Ziegler (Cumberland Valley).
FIRST TEAM
Allie Cummings, Hempfield
Camille De LaTorre, Hempfield
Madeleine Forry, Exeter
Taylor Haupt, Ephrata
Kallee Locker, Elizabethtown
Kassidy Means, Wilson
Izzy Reisinger, Cumberland Valley
Teha Shaw, Central York
Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown
Abbey Stiffler, Central York
SECOND TEAM
Anna Coulter, Hershey
Kara Davies, Central York
Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley
Ava Hunt, Northeastern
Airyanna Kline, Wilson
Joslene Morgan, Hempfield
Sarah Nichol, South Western
Cameryn Niedrowski, Wilson
Kya Rebert, South Western
Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff
THIRD TEAM
Ashley Donald, Waynesboro
Grace Farlow, Ephrata
Raelyn Johnson, Chambersburg
Sarah Journey, Manheim Township
Sofia Leaf, Governor Mifflin
Katherine Nutt, Hershey
Olivia Oppedisano, Dallastown
Jenna Gehris, Exeter
Jordan Thompson, Cumberland Valley
Abby Ziegler, Cumberland Valley
CLASS 3A
Local recipients
Third team: Marlee Johnson (Big Spring), Mattea Penner (Big Spring).
FIRST TEAM
Jillian Avadanian, Berks Catholic
Kate Barbon, Berks Catholic
Alyssa Green, Twin Valley
Zoe Haines, York Suburban
Madison Knier, Manheim Central
Emma Lessick, Twin Valley
Eliana Rodgers, York Suburban
Maddie Ruhland, Spring Grove
Hailey Wolfe, Spring Grove
Naveah Wolfe, Spring Grove
SECOND TEAM
Laura Biegel, Twin Valley
Celeste Cook, Fleetwood
Addison Huber, Middletown
Olivia Jones, Berks Catholic
Emily Mullin, Lampeter Strasburg
Mylie Ormond, Spring Grove
Caroline Reedy, Berks Catholic
Julliet Simmet, Twin Valley
Lucy Stern, Garden Spot
Grace Stoltzfus, Manheim Central
THIRD TEAM
Lilly Bannister, Middletown
Campbelle Dayley, James Buchanan
Ella Deck, Lancaster Catholic
Marlee Johnson, Big Spring
Mattea Penner, Big Spring
Stephanie Pepe, Octorara
Anna Rainelli, Octorara
Rachel Swank, Northern Lebanon
Samantha White, Northern Lebanon
Delaney Yeakle, Schuylkill Valley