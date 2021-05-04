HS Boys Volleyball: Max Barr drives Carlisle closer to spot in District 3 playoffs with win over State College

CARLISLE — Carlisle is keeping its philosophy simple in its bid to return to the District 3 Class 3A boys volleyball playoffs after a long hiatus: just win and let everything else sort itself out.
The plan has the Thundering Herd on the move in the district power rankings ahead of the season’s final week, as a focused Carlisle squad started strong and claimed a 3-0 sweep of State College in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match Tuesday at Carlisle’s Gene Evans Gymnasium.
The Herd rode a big effort from junior opposite Max Barr to 25-16, 25-16, 25-22 wins, adding up to a key victory as Carlisle attempts to qualify for the District 3 playoff field for the first time since 2008. The Herd entered the game ranked No. 17, outside the 14-team cutoff. State College was at No. 11.
Standing out
Barr was the engine driving the Herd all night, mixing in some well-timed off-speed hits to complement his booming attack. He had seven kills in the first game, one in which Carlisle’s only deficit came when the Little Lions led 1-0. Barr had two kills and block in the Herd’s 5-0 run that closed out the game.
Barr also played the closer in Game 3. Carlisle trailed 18-12 when a Barr tip gave the Herd a sideout, and from there it was almost all Carlisle. The Herd outscored State College 13-4 the rest of the way, with Barr serving four straight aces at one point, part of his seven on the night. Wyatt Colestock’s block closed out the win and the sweep.
Carlisle setter Declan Smithmyer had Barr and his fellow hitters dialed in throughout the night, with the Herd committing just 10 attack errors. Smithmyer doled out 20 assists. Libero Tyler Sandoval had 21 digs.
By the numbers
Carlisle never trailed by more than four points in either of the first two games as State College was bedeviled by service and attack errors in both sets. The Little Lions committed seven service errors in Game 2, helping the Herd close out the game on a 12-4 run on the way to the 25-16 victory.
Up next
Carlisle will close out its regular season with three games in four days next week. All three will be important to the Herd’s district hopes, and two of them feature clubs jockeying with Carlisle near the playoff cut line: a May 10 trip to No. 14 Dallastown and a May 13 date with No. 16 Mechanicsburg.
State College has three regular season contests remaining, including Commonwealth Division dates against CD East (Thursday) and Cumberland Valley (May 10).
They said it
Carlisle coach Drew Kalbach: “A lot of it comes down to confidence. We have guys that are capable of playing at pretty high level. I think our guys were hungry tonight, and they’re hungry for this last group of matches we have next week. I was just really pleased with they way they came out tonight. They played with a lot of confidence and a lot of energy, and we put the pressure on them out of the gate.”
Carlisle opposite Barr, on his match-deciding service run: “It definitely gives you a lot of confidence, which helps you and just rolls right into the next serve. It keeps you in the swing. It’s a lot of fun getting points that way.”
Carlisle setter Declan Smithmyer: “Communication helped a lot. We were keeping our serves in and keeping them aggressive, and that really was big. We were able to get them out of system and let them make the mistakes. We were communicating well, knowing our team and knowing who was going to get the ball.”