HS Boys Volleyball: Max Barr drives Carlisle closer to spot in District 3 playoffs with win over State College

Carlisle setter Declan Smithmyer had Barr and his fellow hitters dialed in throughout the night, with the Herd committing just 10 attack errors. Smithmyer doled out 20 assists. Libero Tyler Sandoval had 21 digs.

By the numbers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle never trailed by more than four points in either of the first two games as State College was bedeviled by service and attack errors in both sets. The Little Lions committed seven service errors in Game 2, helping the Herd close out the game on a 12-4 run on the way to the 25-16 victory.

Up next

Carlisle will close out its regular season with three games in four days next week. All three will be important to the Herd’s district hopes, and two of them feature clubs jockeying with Carlisle near the playoff cut line: a May 10 trip to No. 14 Dallastown and a May 13 date with No. 16 Mechanicsburg.

State College has three regular season contests remaining, including Commonwealth Division dates against CD East (Thursday) and Cumberland Valley (May 10).

They said it