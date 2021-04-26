HS Boys Volleyball: Benefit match raises over $3,300 for Jesse King as Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Success came in a couple of different forms Monday night for the Cumberland Valley boys’ volleyball team.

First, there was the on-court victory earned by the Eagles, who swept to a 3-0 victory over Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at CV’s Dome Gym, where CV posted 25-12, 25-14, 25-16 game wins. It was the Eagles’ third straight victory and kept them among the top teams in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings.

Then, there was the big-picture aspect of the night, one in which the Thundering Herd shared in the success. The teams and their fans raised more than $3,300 in support of 2019 CV graduate Jesse King, with the proceeds going to his family as King battles lymphoma. The squads donned matching T-shirts in support of King during warmups.

Standing out

Cumberland Valley was sharp from the get-go, racing to a 10-2 lead in Game 1 behind an efficient offense and passing game. The Eagles committed just two attack errors in the game and rolled to a 25-12 win, setting the tone for a quick night of work.