HS Boys Volleyball: Benefit match raises over $3,300 for Jesse King as Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Success came in a couple of different forms Monday night for the Cumberland Valley boys’ volleyball team.
First, there was the on-court victory earned by the Eagles, who swept to a 3-0 victory over Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at CV’s Dome Gym, where CV posted 25-12, 25-14, 25-16 game wins. It was the Eagles’ third straight victory and kept them among the top teams in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings.
Then, there was the big-picture aspect of the night, one in which the Thundering Herd shared in the success. The teams and their fans raised more than $3,300 in support of 2019 CV graduate Jesse King, with the proceeds going to his family as King battles lymphoma. The squads donned matching T-shirts in support of King during warmups.
Standing out
Cumberland Valley was sharp from the get-go, racing to a 10-2 lead in Game 1 behind an efficient offense and passing game. The Eagles committed just two attack errors in the game and rolled to a 25-12 win, setting the tone for a quick night of work.
CV setter Nathaniel Erb had plenty of options at his disposal in all three games. Brayden Parks got things going early, with five of his nine kills coming in Game 1. Vishnu Surapaneni was big in Game 2, with an ace and four of his nine kills. The Eagles were never trailed by more than one point in any of the three games, and they closed out what had been a back-and-forth Game 3 by going on a 16-7 run.
Cumberland Valley libero Cameron Birch had 18 digs and three of the Eagles’ six aces, and he put himself in harm’s way several times by digging several attacks from big-swinging Carlisle outside Max Barr. The Eagles’ Iain Martin (six kills) and Austin Hancock (five kills) joined the offensive attack.
Up next
The win solidified Cumberland Valley’s standing in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, where the Eagles entered the night ranked No. 2; the top two teams receive first-round byes. CV’s four-game finishing stretch includes home dates this week against Altoona (Tuesday) and State College (Thursday).
Carlisle also has a three-game week, with the Herd hosting Commonwealth Division mate Central Dauphin East Tuesday and traveling to Central Dauphin Thursday.
They said it
Erb, on the hitters at his disposal: “You have to keep the blockers on their toes so they don’t know where you’re going. It’s good to have all those hitters down the middle so you can keep that blocker guessing. You have to know your hitters, when to set who and what set to run for them, whether it’s fast or slow. Playing with these guys for a while, you pick up on that.”
Ranck, on playing efficient: “That’s what we’re working for. With them missing their junior year, for some of these seniors it’s their first time on a varsity court. Getting them to understand the efficiency of keeping the ball in play and letting us battle defensively has made a big difference.”
Carlisle coach Drew Kalbach: “Cumberland Valley is a team that is going to jump on you out of the gate, and they make very few errors. That’s something that we’ve been working on as a team, trying to limit our errors. Trying to go point-for-point with a team of that caliber is tough. You give them some points early, it’s tough to get back in it.”
Ranck, on supporting King: “I owe so much to the King family, and this whole program does. It was just a given that we were going to reach out to them and show them as much support and love as we possibly could.”