HS Boys Volleyball: 2022 Sentinel area season preview capsules

The squeaking of shoes on hardwood is here to stay for another three months.

That’s because the 2022 high school boys volleyball season is underway.

With the action kicking off, here’s a look into each Sentinel-area team with players to watch based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Drew Kalbach (2nd season)

2021 season: 9-11

Key losses: Declan Smithmyer, Jake Kistler, Tyler Sandoval

Key returners: Max Barr, sr.; Cam Lyons, sr.; Wyatt Colestock, so.; Cohan Bailey, so.

Newcomers to watch: AJ Parrillo, jr.; Dominic Kole, so.; Rob Wellmon, sr.; Declan Shevlin, sr.; Evan Fair, sr.

Outlook: Carlisle remains on the hunt for its first postseason berth since 2008. Senior Max Barr will captain the Herd in hopes of achieving that mark this season, following a 9-11 2021 campaign.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Terry Ranck (12th season)

2021 season: 15-5

Key losses: Nate Erb, Iain Martin, Brayden Parks, Akku Kumar.

Key returners: Jared Johnson, sr.; Austin Hancock, sr.; Thomas Smith, jr; Cameron Birch, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Andrew Duncan, jr.; Hunter Rohrbaugh, sr.; Tyler Quinn, so.

Outlook: Cumberland Valley soared all the way to the district Class 3A semifinals last spring. Despite losing some key players to graduation, the Eagles bring back a core group of seniors this year in Jared Johnson, Austin Hancock and Cameron Birch.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Matthew Uibel (17th season)

2021 season: 6-9

Key losses: Hunter Anderson, Nico Tassone.

Key returners: None.

Newcomers to watch: Riley Morton, jr.; Roman Antonucci, jr.

Outlook: Cedar Cliff's lineup will feature a large clip of juniors this season after losing a bulk of key players to graduation last spring, including 2021 All-Sentinel honorees Hunter Anderson and Nico Tassone.

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Jake Heck (10th season)

2021 season: 9-7

Key losses: Nathan Bortner, James Strong, Drew McIntyre

Key returners: Tyler Hoke, sr.; Jackson Stough, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Noah DeLong, jr.

Outlook: Senior Tyler Hoke returns this spring to lead a Wildcat outfit that comes off a 9-7 campaign last year. Mechanicsburg will have some holes to fill in its lineup with the losses of Nathan Bortner, James Strong and Drew McIntyre.

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Joe Bodisch (1st season)

2021 season: 6-10

Key losses: Jacob Hamm, Toby Brubaker, Ben Jacobs

Key returners: Nathan Deller, jr.; Jesse Brubaker, jr.; Dane Kurten, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Drew Weaver, sr.; Jake Eby, jr.; Taeden Moyer, jr.; Josh Hoffner, jr.

Outlook: With 2021 All-Sentinel Player of the Year Jacob Hamm at Messiah University, Northern is another local team set to lean on a bulk of up-and-coming juniors.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Nolan McArdle (1st season)

Key losses: None.

Notable players: Alex Watson, sr.; TJ Moyer, sr.; Declan Gorman, sr.; Avery Showers, sr.; Zander Kirchner, jr.; Ryan Koontz, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Carter Inzana, so.

Outlook: The Patriots look to improve from last season with an experienced senior group directing the way.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.