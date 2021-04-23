'He was a cheerleader': Cumberland Valley holding 'Jesse's Warrior Kingdom' benefit match Monday as former player Jesse King battles lymphoma

There was always something about Jesse King that drew people to him.

It's hard to pinpoint, but it might have had something to do with his ability to be everyone’s cheerleader — especially on the Cumberland Valley soccer and volleyball teams, and even the club teams he played on.

Sam Briggs, a former Cumberland Valley soccer and volleyball player who played with King and now attends Penn State with him, always saw King cheering others on.

King, who graduated from Cumberland Valley High School in 2019, was the one that got Briggs to try out for the volleyball team. They had known each other since middle school and played soccer together on the Eagles’ JV team in their freshman year. Over the next four years of high school volleyball, Briggs and King grew close.

“He was a cheerleader. I think that’s the best way to put it,” Briggs said. “He was always the most positive person, and since I knew him from sports and he was the captain for the volleyball team, he was the leader, he was the cheerleader, he would stop practice if we weren’t doing well and get us all together and talk to us and bring us together. It was just always positive energy from him, and I think that’s why everybody loves him so much.”

King now needs others to be his cheerleaders.