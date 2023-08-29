Samantha Webber wanted her Big Spring girls volleyball players to make the Bulldog program feel like their own.

The second-year head coach laid the groundwork in her debut season, leading the Bulldogs to a 10-7 record and a 2022 District 3 Class 3A playoff appearance. She realized the next step to building something bigger was to give her players a share of the reins.

“We've learned early on that these girls are together 24/7, so they bond very well off the court,” Webber said. “So it was really important for us to do as much as we can, as much as they were willing to do with the offseason stuff.”

That “offseason stuff” was a commitment to summer workouts and open gyms. Big Spring got to work in the weight room twice a week and in the gym two other days with each session running two hours.

The Bulldogs not only saw improvement in skill, strength and stamina, but felt their bond tighten.

“(We were) just doing anything that they wanted to do,” Webber said, “working on skills they wanted to work on, just to give them a chance to feel like they're in charge of what they wanted to work on. So it was definitely very important.”

Big Spring developed areas of focus throughout the offseason. In the weight room, the Bulldogs utilized the bench press and squatting stands to build up strength and endurance, hosting competitions to promote camaraderie and effort.

It was a focus the program lacked in previous seasons.

“Since I've had prior coaches in the past, it was definitely a big adjustment for everyone, especially the freshmen, because we weren't really used to going into the gym every day and working as hard as we did,” senior Camden Donato said. “So I think it was definitely an adjustment at first, but I think it definitely helped us all really come together. By the end of the summer, you could really tell who had been there and who hadn’t. And I think that the ones that had been there really benefited from it.”

Big Spring used its time at the open gyms to fine-tune skills, building confidence with serving and communicating on the court. The Bulldogs opened their regular season Monday against Carlisle, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Herd in a five-set thriller. Webber and the Bulldogs saw of some of the practices and communication materialize despite the setback and the absence of three starters — Kira Eisenberg, Zaida Moore and Lindsey Motter — due to injury.

Donato led Big Spring with 40 digs from her libero position while setter Laylah Chestnut tallied 30 assists and outside hitter Mia Sigmon buried 15 kills.

“I think I can trust my teammates a lot more,” Donato said. “For example, in the back row, I always know when someone has my back or when someone's gonna get that ball just because we have that chemistry. And I feel like that definitely came from just becoming so close over the summer.”

The season opener also illustrated areas to improve.

“I feel like once we have everyone on our team back together, it's gonna pay off,” Webber said. “They're really going to trust each other, and they're really going to come out pretty powerful."

Webber, along with assistant coach Emily Hangen, also introduced a college approach to the Bulldogs’ off-season workouts. They were teammates at Shippensburg University for three seasons, playing middle blocker and setter, respectively.

Webber earned multiple all-conference and All-Atlantic Region honors and was named the 2016 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. Meanwhile, Hangen received a 2017 PSAC East Freshman of the Year nod and joined Webber with a collection of All-PSAC and All-Atlantic Region awards.

The college approach stems from lessons and drills learned under SU head coach Leanne Piscotty and assistant Abby Leonard.

“We do a lot of drills that we used to do in college,” Webber said. “Obviously, they’re maybe a little bit slower paced, but we’re definitely trying to build their IQ with thinking bigger picture instead of just kind of being consistent. We're trying to grow them in all areas that we can.”

The product won’t develop overnight, but the Bulldogs are excited for the direction they’re headed.

“I think there’s major improvement within our team,” Sigmon said. “(Coach Webber) pushed us to become closer and taught us to become more like a family than anyone else ever has.”

