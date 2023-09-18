Mechanicsburg sophomore Katie Waterman shrugged her shoulders after burying a kill in the second set of Monday’s Mid-Penn Keystone girls volleyball match against Carlisle.

Then she smiled before a host of teammates rushed in with high-fives, chants and cheers.

Waterman, who filled the void at outside hitter following the graduation of current Shippensburg University freshman Gracen Nutt, not only fueled Mechanicsburg’s success Monday but catalyzed the joy and fun the ‘Cats showed on the court through her enthusiasm. With the energy flowing through the Wildcat lineup, Mechanicsburg swept a determined Carlisle bunch at Gene Evans Gymnasium by scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-19.

Waterman led the way with 13 kills, marking her sixth straight match in double figures.

“I think we have good chemistry,” Waterman said. “Everyone's always laughing, having fun. We're definitely serious, of course, but it's just great to have that chemistry on and off the court. So everyone just brings each other up, and we pick each other up as a team. And we're always there to get it back whenever we're losing.”

The Wildcats (4-2, 3-1) needed little to no resurgence Monday, taking control of the match from the first serve. Senior setter Courtney Foose spun a 5-0 service run to open the first set, and the Wildcats widened their advantage to as much as nine points before pulling away late on Sarah Meyers’ 3-0 service spree.

Setting the tone early was an emphasis for Mechanicsburg. Through its first six matches, Carlisle (2-5, 1-3) had built the reputation for hanging around, taking opponents to five sets on three separate occasions.

“We knew they were a scrappy team, and we expected them to be,” said Mechanicsburg head coach Kathryn Marquiss. “So we were just kind of practicing, making sure we found the holes and put the ball down when he had the chance.”

Waterman underlined those chances with her 13 kills. She also recorded 13 digs and added an ace.

“I can see myself improving a lot, which is really fun,” said Waterman, who swung between JV and varsity last season. “And I think I contribute to the team because I'll always be there, and I'll always be there encouraging people when we mess up. It's not just one person. It's as a team.”

Teagan Valente was another force on the Mechanicsburg outside, depositing eight timely kills, while sophomore middle Eliana Inch tallied five. Foose orchestrated the Wildcat attack with 30 assists, and on the defensive side, Emma Rizzutto collected 25 digs.

Each player’s contributions kept the Wildcats a step ahead of the hosts. Mechanicsburg forged an 11-4 lead in Game 2 and built a similar advantage in the third, jumping to a 16-10 lead. Both provided large enough cushions to fend off small Carlisle runs.

“This season, I think they really want it to go well, so they have good team energy,” Marquiss said. “I think we started a little flat, and I was a little bit nervous about it, but then they picked it up. They love playing together, and they have a good time.”

Carlisle played with a similar care-free attitude. The lighthearted spirit helped the Herd push back in the third set, trimming the Mechanicsburg lead to four or five three times. It also fed into a defensive effort that included diving for loose balls and keeping volleys alive.

“(Energy) is a huge thing in them and our dynamic as a team,” said Carlisle head coach Elizabeth Young. "Because if they're not out there having fun, then they're just going through the motions. So when they're out there and they're actually enjoying it — they're dancing around and they're careless — that’s when I'm seeing better (results) than when they're actually focused on something.”

Photos: Mechanicsburg girls volleyball sweeps Carlisle in Keystone Division match