In between sets of their season opener against Big Spring Monday, members of the Carlisle girls volleyball team danced and belted out lyrics to Justin Beiber’s “Baby” before the official’s whistle signaled the OK for the first serve.

While the dancing and singing symbolized the Thundering Herd’s fun and outgoing nature, it also resembled a sense of relaxation, one the visitors would later tap into amid a fierce and lengthy battle.

The Bulldogs and Herd went five sets Monday at Big Spring High School, neither side able to gain a sizable edge in momentum. But across the final five points of Game 5, Carlisle relaxed once more and rallied from a 13-11 deficit to claim the fifth set at 16-14 and secure the overall match 3-2. The Herd’s closing win paired with 25-23 victories in Game 2 and Game 3 while Big Spring gutted out 27-25 and 25-23 triumphs in Game 1 and Game 4.

“It was a battle, for sure,” Carlisle head coach Elizabeth Young said. “A lot of things came out that were kind of hidden last year. But I'm glad that it's coming out, and it's unfolding the way it is.”

The Herd staged a pair of comebacks in the second and third sets to stun the Bulldogs. Down 23-21 in Game 2, Carlisle strung together four straight points to capture the victory. In the third, the Herd faced a 22-20 deficit and earned five of the next six points to overcome Big Spring.

Trading spurts became a routine of sorts for the two clubs, one forging a run before the other responded. The second set consisted of five runs of four points or more. Game 3 had another four.

“I would use timeouts, and I would say, ‘Use this timeout and take a breather for five seconds or 40 seconds, or however much time we have left,’” Young said. “And I would say, ‘You are in this. We are in this.’ That kind of thing. I just kept keeping that positive endorsement in my players. It’s huge. Because as a coach, when your players see you checked out, your players check out.”

Big Spring skipper Samantha Webber had a similar approach, as her Bulldogs fell behind a set heading into Game 4. The fourth set kept the same trend as the second and third games, but Big Spring changed the outcome.

“We're still kind of learning to get into our good chemistry,” Webber said. “We have some underclassmen that are stepping up right now for some girls that are hurt and missing. So I think overall, they do well with trusting each other. We definitely want to build on it going forward.”

Trailing 15-11, the Bulldogs formulated a 5-0 run behind the service of Mia Sigmon to garner its first lead since the first point of the set. The Herd answered with a 4-1 flurry to bolt ahead at 21-19, but it was another 4-2 push from Big Spring that swayed the advantage back to the hosts.

A Carlisle service error and an ace from Camden Donato later sealed the set.

“These girls give me a heart attack, I must say,” Webber said with a laugh, “but they're really good under pressure at times. So I would say this time, they were really good under pressure and knew that it was now or never for them to get that win. So I’m pretty proud of them for that.”

Big Spring maintained the momentum from the fourth set, pouncing to an 8-4 edge in the fifth. Carlisle chipped away at the lead and tied the game at 13, and with a response from the Bulldogs at the 14th point, the Herd authored consecutive tallies to end the thriller.

The dancing and singing ensued, this time in celebration.

“I’ve seen them come together in many ways,” Young said of her team. “And tonight was a big example of that.”

Photos: Carlisle girls volleyball collects season-opening win at Big Spring