It was a busy first week on Sentinel-area girls volleyball scene. Here are some of the highlights.

Shippensburg surges

First-year head coach Jackie Ulmer opened her Shippensburg tenure in style this week, ushering the Greyhounds to a 2-0 start. The ‘Hounds recorded 3-0 and 3-1 victories, sweeping Littlestown by scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-19 Tuesday while winning the final three sets against Red Land Thursday (25-18, 25-16 and 25-22) after dropping the first game 26-24.

Alyssa Trn was the offensive catalyst in both victories, totaling 29 kills across the seven sets. The senior outside hitter banked eight kills against Littlestown before racking up 21 against the Patriots. Defensively, Delaney Gilbert tallied 10 digs against Red Land, and 11 kills from Payton White helped the ‘Hounds overcome the Patriots. Maggie Yeager also had six aces in the Tuesday triumph.

Ulmer has led Shippensburg to almost half of last season’s win total (five) in her first week at the helm.

CV soars

Another new era started on a high note Saturday when Cumberland Valley awarded first-year head coach Loretta Ranck her first career win, sweeping Hazleton in a nonleague match. The Eagles blanked the Cougars by scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-8.

CV’s momentum was keyed by senior Kilee Kuhlman and junior Tessa Lee, who deposited 12 and nine kills each. The Eagles’ success also stemmed from a strong service game, as Prudence Marco’s trio of aces underlined a team total of 13. Meanwhile, Laura Smith and Addison Firestone orchestrated the CV attack with 18 and 17 assists apiece, and Alaina Ceo was the linchpin of the defense with 19 digs.

The Eagles jump into league play Wednesday when they host rival State College at 7:15 p.m. CV swept the Little Lions in a pair of competitive matches last season, eking out 3-2 and 3-1 decisions.

Mechanicsburg shows muscle

Mechanicsburg tuned up its 2023 season with a pair of nonleague matches that each required five sets. The Wildcats clawed past Chambersburg 3-2 Tuesday — by scores of 24-26, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16 and 16-14 — before dropping a 3-2 affair to South Western Thursday. The Mustangs captured the win with scores of 25-19, 16-25, 20-25, 30-28 and 15-6.

Senior setter Courtney Foose was the heartbeat of both Mechanicsburg efforts, compiling 77 assists, nine aces and nine digs across both matches. In Tuesday’s battle with the Trojans, she recorded the match-clinching ace to secure a 16-14 Game 5 victory. On the defensive side, senior libero Emma Rizzutto totaled 41 digs in both appearances while sophomore outside hitter Katie Waterman slammed 41 kills.

Other impressive performances included Eliana Inch’s 10 kills and five blocks, Teagan Valente’s 14 digs and eight kills, Sarah Meyers’ 11 digs and Kassidy Mitchell’s 11 kills and four blocks.

‘Rocks roll

Trinity made its statement in its season opener Wednesday, soaring past Cedar Crest with Game 1 and 2 wins of 25-6 and a 25-20 Game 3 victory.

The Shamrocks received contributions from top to bottom, but were led by Jessica Minnick’s 15 assists, Adeline Woodward and Sammi McAuliffe’s nine kills each, and 16 digs from Lucy Broadry. Aces also powered the sweep, as Minnick recorded five, McAuliffe four and Abigail McMullin two. Mia Beckett spearheaded the defense with four blocks.

Girls Volleyball: 5 players to watch during the 2023 season Kira Eisenberg, jr., OH, Big Spring Eisenberg showed her Bulldog bark in a Mid-Penn Colonial All-Division sophomore season that saw Big Spring deliver a 10-7 record and reach the District 3 Class 3A postseason. She eclipsed triple figures in kills and headlines a returning group that’s ready to formulate a deep playoff run. Olivia Hollen, sr., S, Boiling Springs Hollen has quarterbacked the Bubblers from her setter position for the last three seasons. She helped Boiling Springs qualify for the 2022 District 3 Class 3A playoffs with a team-high 367 assists, 61 aces and 24 kills. Hollen's effort earned her Capital All-Division First Team honors. Courtney Foose, sr., S, Mechanicsburg Foose orchestrated a relentless Mechanicsburg attack that posted a 15-1 regular season in 2022. She amassed 533 assists her junior year in addition to 125 digs, 51 aces, 30 kills and 10 blocks. The senior setter looks to help the 'Cats claw back to the district postseason for a third consecutive year. Sammi McAuliffe, sr., MH, Trinity One of several versatile players under head coach John Barrick, McAuliffe helped steer the Shamrocks to their fourth straight District 3 title match last fall. Reuniting with a formidable senior class, McAuliffe comes off a junior campaign that included 147 kills, 59 digs, 58 aces and a Class 2A all-state coaches’ nod. Adeline Woodward, sr., OH, Trinity One could envision Woodward on a springboard with her ability to rise above the net in volleyball and clear the bar in pole vault. The senior outside hitter's leaplike resume propelled her to a team-best 206 kills last fall, along with 106 digs and 32 aces. Like McAuliffe, Woodward earned a spot on the Class 2A all-state team.