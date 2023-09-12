It was busy on the volleyball court Monday night, as Sentinel-area teams dug into competitive matches.

Here are some of the highlights.

Cavataio reaches milestone; Colts stun State College

Senior libero Vivian Cavataio eclipsed 500 career digs Monday, helping lead Cedar Cliff to a 3-1 victory over State College, the first in program history. The Colts won by scores of 25-18, 25-27, 25-13 and 25-19.

Along with Cavataio’s milestone and the program mark, the Colts’ defense formed a wall at the net, recording 24 blocks. Kathryn Sansom and Sadie Ludwick each tallied eight stuffs while Morgan Stoughton added six. On the attack, Madi Bogovic banked 12 kills, and Ludwick spun three aces.

Bulldogs win third straight

Big Spring continued its ascension after falling in its season opener to Carlisle, defeating Littlestown 3-1 Monday for its third straight win. The Bulldogs grabbed wins of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-17 and dropped a 27-25 Game 2 decision.

Kira Eisenberg, who missed the team’s first match due to injury, has been the catalyst of the Bulldog tear. Monday, the junior outside hitter deposited 16 kills while aiding defensively with 25 digs. Her defensive effort was complemented by 30 digs from Camden Donato, 16 from Mia Sigmon and three blocks from Kate Lay. Laylah Chestnut also amassed 31 assists.

Bubblers continue turnaround

After consecutive losses to Littlestown and Bishop McDevitt to open its season, Boiling Springs bounced back with a sweep of Milton Hershey Thursday and tacked on a 3-0 win against Northern Monday, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19.

It was an all-around effort for the Bubblers, who had multiple players pile up the kills and digs. Ella Kilko was the lead conductor, collecting 11 kills and 16 digs while Kaitlyn Fassl and Gabrielle VonStein totaled 20 and 17 digs each. Olivia Hollen was the facilitator to much of the Bubbler offense with 24 assists and three aces.

Northern was paced by Alana Beaty’s 20 digs and Charlotte Worley’s 11 assists and four aces.

‘Cats claw past Lower Dauphin

Mechanicsburg earned its second straight sweep after blanking Lower Dauphin Monday by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-21.

Senior setter Courtney Foose punctuated the win, setting up teammates with 33 assists while adding 14 digs and two aces. Katie Waterman was the recipient of several Foose helpers, drilling 14 kills, as was Makayla Schlosser (seven kills), Teagan Valente (six), and Eliana Inch and Kassidy Mitchell (four each). Defensively, Emma Rizzutto gathered 20 digs, and Sarah Meyers and Paige Harshbarger recorded seven apiece.

Monday's results

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 3, Central Dauphin 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-23)

Cedar Cliff 3, State College 1 (25-18, 25-27, 25-13, 25-19)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg 3, Lower Dauphin 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-21)

Nonleague

Shippensburg 3, Hanover 0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-13)

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Big Spring 3, Littlestown 1 (25-18, 25-27, 25-16, 25-17)

Boiling Springs 3, Northern 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-19)

Tuesday's schedule

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Northern, 6 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at West Perry, 6:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

CD East at Trinity, 6:15 p.m.

Photos: Carlisle girls volleyball collects season-opening win at Big Spring